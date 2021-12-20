There Commission of experts is working on ISA 2022 and, with the session of December 17, 2021, he expressed positive opinion on the approval of 88 new synthetic indices of fiscal reliability to apply to tax periods 2021.

Usually the final ok is expected by the end of the year, but due to theCovid emergency the Relaunch Decree established a extension to March 31, 2022. Also awaiting confirmation for the reasons for exclusion.

In the meantime, work has also begun to update the tax period 2022.

Towards the 2022 ISAs: the news in the process of being approved

As established by article 9 bis of the Law Decree n. 50/2017, the synthetic indices of fiscal reliability are approved every year by December 31st of the tax period to which they refer and the Commission of Experts, established by decree of Ministry of Economy and Finance, is involved in preparatory workers which lead to the definitive go-ahead.

The 2020 and the 2021 an exception, Article 148 of the Relaunch Decree, in fact, established that the deadlines to be met are longer:

by March 31, 2022 must be approved ISA for the tax period 2021 ;

must be approved ; by April 30, 2022, and not within the month of February as foreseen in the ordinary way, they can be approved any additions.

For the approval of the new synthetic indices of fiscal reliability, therefore, they are still there three months of time available, but the Commission of Experts expressed his opinion in the session of 17 December 2021.

Three i talking points at the center of the meeting:

ISA in application for the tax period 2021;

indices to be audited for the 2022 tax period;

update on the progress of the extraordinary activities Covid-19, aimed at identifying targeted interventions on ISAs in application for the current tax period and at providing for any further reasons for exclusion from the application of the instrument.

About 1,761,000 are the taxpayers affected by 88 new ISAs 2022.

New ISAs 2022 Sectors 31 Business 18 Professional activities 24 Services 15 Manufactures

Towards the 2022 ISAs, still a cause for exclusion: the news in the process of being approved

For the general rules of reference concerning 2021 it will then be necessary to take into account the Covid corrective, again envisaged by the Relaunch Decree in consideration of the economic effects of the pandemic.

They could then find confirmation for the second consecutive year, by deadline of 30 April, the causes of exclusion already foreseen. Primarily, may remain outside the scope of the ISA 2022 taxpayers who have suffered a decrease in revenues or fees equal to at least 33 per cent compared to the previous period.

The works of the Commission of Expertsin addition, they have a look that goes beyond next year.

With the meeting came the positive opinion also on the update of ISA 87 to be applied from tax period 2022.

In this case they are about one million taxpayers concerned and are distributed as follows.