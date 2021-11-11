the news listed by PlayStation

A new post published on the PlayStation Blog and written by Capcom USA’s Brand Marketing Manager, Tim Turi, helps us to shed more light on how Elden Ring will evolve the winning formula of the Dark Souls series.

Hidetaka Miyazaki defined Elden Ring as the natural evolution of the Souls saga, and in fact we will find in this new adventure several elements taken from the famous RPG franchise, including: Challenging bosses, common punitive enemies, backstab and parry, lock-on on opponents, the ability to level up. But how will Elden Ring differ from previous works by FromSoftware.

Turi presents a list of the new features in the action-RPG in which George RR Martin also participated:

Guide of grace – Sparkling sparks of light spread from the sites of grace, offering some vague hints to direct your adventure to fascinating areas.

– Sparkling sparks of light spread from the sites of grace, offering some vague hints to direct your adventure to fascinating areas. Open World – The Interregnum is a vast open world, populated by powerful enemies, hidden treasures, dungeons and other points of interest to discover. The expansive terrain constantly prompted me to wonder what might be on the horizon. Thanks to the stamina, which is unlimited outside of combat, I hurled myself to the next destination each time.

– The Interregnum is a vast open world, populated by powerful enemies, hidden treasures, dungeons and other points of interest to discover. The expansive terrain constantly prompted me to wonder what might be on the horizon. Thanks to the stamina, which is unlimited outside of combat, I hurled myself to the next destination each time. Map – This key tool simplifies exploration in the more open world while preserving the key element of discovery. Collect the fragments to complete the terrain details on your map and travel quickly to the sites of grace wherever you are, except from the dungeon interiors. You can also drop a marker on the map to help you navigate.

– This key tool simplifies exploration in the more open world while preserving the key element of discovery. Collect the fragments to complete the terrain details on your map and travel quickly to the sites of grace wherever you are, except from the dungeon interiors. You can also drop a marker on the map to help you navigate. Refill ampoules – You now have more control over the rejuvenating drinks. Divide the charges of the ampoules between the Flask of Crimson Tears that restore HP or the Flask of Cerulean Tears that restore FP, for abilities and sorcery.

– You now have more control over the rejuvenating drinks. Divide the charges of the ampoules between the Flask of Crimson Tears that restore HP or the Flask of Cerulean Tears that restore FP, for abilities and sorcery. Jump (!) – Unlike the ingrained nature of the Souls games of the past, a new jump allows you to overcome obstacles on the field. Additionally, you can perform a powerful jump attack at any point in the battle.

(!) – Unlike the ingrained nature of the Souls games of the past, a new jump allows you to overcome obstacles on the field. Additionally, you can perform a powerful jump attack at any point in the battle. Day cycle/night – The sun rises and sets, creating different atmospheres as you explore the Interregnum. Seeing the pink sun setting over the calm waters of a marsh is a captivating sight. Even transient weather events, such as a storm, can occur to change the atmosphere a little.

All this, without forgetting the introduction of a more extensive and active crafting even on the battlefield, the presence of secondary dungeons, the summonable steed, the more vertical exploration thanks also to significantly reduced fall damage, the possibility of escaping during the fighting by exploiting the vastness of the open world. Find more details by following this address.

Elden Ring will be released on February 25, 2022 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X | S, PS4 and Xbox One. On our pages you can enjoy a gameplay video in Italian taken from the Beta. The Network Test will officially start on Friday 12 November.