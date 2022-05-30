The news of 50 Cent that depresses his fans

The American singer also wants to go beyond acting and now he opts for what happens behind the camera. He keeps reading and find out the rest.

May 29, 2022 7:28 p.m.

Singer, producer, actor, businessman… there are so many facets by which Curtis Jackson handles himself that it is difficult to pigeonhole him. The interpreter of “Candy Shop” he walks around the stages and recording sets with the same comfort of feeling protected by being surrounded by his natural habitat.

His process of metamorphosis began when Sylvester Stallone offered him a supporting role in an action movie. Once the acting barrier has been overcome, 50 Cent entered the business world by creating his own brand of cognac; In addition, he was also one of the pioneers who invested part of his fortune in bitcoins and generated millionaire profits for his personal assets.

Nevertheless, Fifty is not a man who stays in his comfort zone for long., hence now seems to be entering the world of directing. And it is that according to some photographs that he published on his personal Instagram account, the American rapper also has plans to go behind the cameras and give the voice of “action”.

The author of “In Da Club” posed alongside a clapperboard with the initials “BMF” next to a beautiful $30,000 classic Cadillac. And it is that in addition to her passion for music and business, Fifty also for one of her favorite hobbies: cars.

In his personal garage alone he accumulates almost 20 different models from the most exclusive manufacturers in the world. Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche and even two Rolls-Royce they are part of the particular fleet of this 46-year-old multifaceted artist.

+ The photo everyone is talking about