The news of December 7 on the Coronavirus

The Covid-19 emergency continues in Italy and in the world. In our country, 9,503 cases and 92 Covid deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours according to the bulletin of the Ministry of Health. On the rise the rate of positivity, which stood at 3.2% (+ 0.3%), but also hospitalizations in the medical area and in intensive care. Here is the region-by-region detail of the infections:

Lombardy: +1.005

Veneto: +1.709

Campania: +783

Emilia Romagna: +1.396

Lazio: +1.006

Piedmont: +776

Sicily: +505

Tuscany: +544

Puglia: +187

Friuli-Venezia Giulia: +388

Brands: +149

Liguria: +247

Calabria: +224

Abruzzo: +89

PA Bolzano: +221

Sardinia: +80

Umbria: +82

PA Trento: +73

Basilicata: +4

Molise: +1

Aosta Valley: +35

Since yesterday also South Tyrol has passed in yellow zone, going to add to Friuli Venezia Giulia. Other regions at risk of color change before Christmas, including Calabria, Veneto, Lombardy and Marche. From yesterday go-ahead to Super Green pass, which will be in force until January 15, with controls and sanctions throughout Italy. Record of certificates downloaded, 1.3 million between basic and enhanced, in the last 24 hours. The Ministry of Health clarifies that a dose of recall at a minimum interval of at least five months, while the number of people who received it rose to 9,135,126 third dose of vaccine.

Worldwide 266,474,893 cases and 5,262,767 deaths from Covid. New York towards mandatory vaccination for all workers in the private sector. In Israel the fourth dose is being discussed for the immunosuppressed. There Omicron variant increasingly widespread throughout the globe.