the news of October 2021 – MangaForever.net

What are the new in October 2021 for Infinity Plus? Between cinema and TV series, let’s discover them together!

Infinity Plus: the news of October 2021 – Infinity Premiere

From 1st to 7th October and from 22nd to 28th October, Premiere on Infinity + will be available Dreaming in New York – In the Heights. Lights on Washington Heights… You can breathe the scent of a ‘cafecito caliente’ in front of the 181st Street subway stop, where a kaleidoscope of dreams gathers a vibrant and compact community. At the center of it all is Usnavi (Anthony Ramos), the likeable and magnetic owner of a bodega, who hopes, imagines and sings a better life to escape from his daily routine. Dreaming in New York – In the Heights fuses Lin-Manuel Miranda’s kinetic music and lyrics with director Jon M. Chu’s lively and authentic narrative gaze, to capture a world tied to its culture, but universal in its experience.

Starring Melissa McCarthy, Superintelligence is coming in Premiere on Infinity + from 8 to 14 October. Carol Peters’s life is downright monotonous, so when her TV, phone, and microwave start talking to her and making sarcastic comments, she thinks she’s the victim of a joke. Or to be going crazy. In fact, the world’s first artificial intelligence has chosen to observe and study Carol’s attempt to reconnect with her ex to better understand the human condition. Within a short time, the almighty entity takes possession of his life… and begins to devise sinister plans for world conquest. Carol thus finds herself to be the last hope for humanity, before this artificial intelligence with a disruptive personality pulls the plug from the whole world.

An American Pickle, the comedy starring Seth Rogen, will premiere on Infinity + from October 15-21. An American Pickle is Simon Rich’s film adaptation of his short story “Sell Out”, released in the New Yorker in 2013. Seth Rogen plays Herschel Greenbaum, a struggling worker who emigrated to America in 1919, dreaming of building a better life for his family. One day, while at work, he falls into a pickle tank and remains in brine for 100 years. The brine preserves it perfectly, and when Herschel finds himself in present-day Brooklyn, he discovers he hasn’t aged a day. But when he searches for his family, he discovers that his only surviving relative is his great-grandson Ben Greenbaum (also played by Rogen), a quiet programmer, whom Herschel just can’t understand.

Available in Premiere on Infinity + from 29 October to 4 November, The Conjuring: By Order of the Devil tells a chilling tale of terror, murder and dark evil that has shocked even paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. One of the most sensational cases they have faced begins with the struggle for a boy’s soul, which led the two demonologists to things never seen before, marking the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would have claimed the his demonic possession as a defense.

Infinity Plus: the news of October 2021 – the Cinema catalog

Rocketman, coming to Infinity + on October 2, is a one-of-a-kind celebration of music centered around the most beloved songs of Elton John, played by Taron Egerton. The film follows the fantastic transformation journey of a shy provincial pianist, Reginald Dwight, into an international music star and one of the most emblematic figures in rock and roll.

Loading... Advertisements

Directed by director John Crowley and starring Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman, The Goldfinch will arrive on Infinity + from 6 October. Theodore “Theo” Decker was 13 when his mother was killed by a bomb at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The tragedy changed the course of his life, leading him into a moving odyssey of pain and guilt, of reinvention and redemption. and even love. In the midst of it all, he clings to a tangible object of hope, a reminder of that day… the picture of a little bird chained to its perch, The Goldfinch.

Starring Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna and Helena Bonham Carter, Ocean’s 8 will arrive on Infinity + from 13 October, also in 4K. Five years, eight months, 12 days… This is the time during which Debbie Ocean designed the biggest hit of her life. He knows perfectly well that he has to build a team with the best in their field, starting with his historic accomplice Lou Miller. Together they work hard to recruit professionals: jewelry expert Amita; Constance the scammer; the fencing machine Tammy; hacker Nine Ball; and the stylist Rose. The goal is $ 150 million in diamonds – diamonds that will be around the neck of famous actress Daphne Kluger, center stage at the event of the year, the Met Gala. The plan is solid, but everything will have to be absolutely perfect if they are to go out with the loot.

Annabelle 3 will be available on Infinity + from 24 October, also in 4K. Determined to stop Annabelle from continuing to wreak havoc, demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren take the possessed doll into the locked artifact room of their home, placing it “safe” behind consecrated glass and obtaining the holy blessing of a priest. . But a merciless night of horror awaits them as Annabelle awakens the evil spirits in the room, ready to set their sights on a new target: Judy, the Warren’s ten-year-old daughter, and her friends.

Infinity Plus: the news of October 2021 – the TV Series catalog

The complete fifth season of Schitt’s Creek is coming to Infinity + from October 28th, adding to the first four seasons of the series already available exclusively. When wealthy video store mogul Johnny Rose (Eugene Levy), his wife Moira – former soap opera star – (Catherine O’Hara) and their two children – hipster David (Daniel Levy) and socialite Alexis (Annie Murphy) – suddenly find themselves broke, forced to live in a small, depressing town they had bought for fun. Abandoned their comfortable life, they must face their new situation and discover what it means to be a family in their new home: the town of Schitt’s Creek.

The first two episodes of the fifth season of Animal Kingdom will be available in preview on Infinity + from 1st and 8th October respectively. The fifth season of the series will then be available on Infinity + from 9 October with one episode per week. Based on the 2010 Australian film of the same name, the series follows the life of a 17-year-old boy who, after the death of his mother, goes to live with the Codys, a family with an excessive lifestyle devoted to criminal activities, led by the matriarch Smurf. The complete third season of the series is also available on Infinity +.