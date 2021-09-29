the news of October 2021

All subscribers in October Amazon Prime will be able to see the new movies Most Dangerous Game And Infinite, respectively with Liam Hemsworth and Mark Wahlberg, and Dog Years, Italian production with Sabrina Impacciatore. News also about the television series, with the arrival of the second season of Walking Dead: World Beyond, the unprecedented I know what you did and the scary films in the collection Welcome to the Blumhouse.

Dog years tells the story of Stella, a clumsy, cynical, imaginative and tormented teenager. After a car accident that changes her life and in which a dog is also involved, she is convinced that her years should be counted like those of dogs: one is worth seven, and now that she is about to turn sixteen, in reality, she is a centennial.

For this reason, Stella believes she has little time left to live and decides to make a list of all the things she wants to do before she dies. With the help of her best friends, Nina and Giulio, the girl thus begins to live her life to the fullest, forging ahead for fear of not having time to do all the experiences.

But the chance encounter with Matteo, a shy and introverted peer, will put everything into question, totally distorting his perspective. The film is directed by Fabio Mollo, written by Mary Stella Brugiati and Alessandro Bosi. In the cast Aurora Giovinazzo, Isabella Mottinelli, Federico Cesari, Luca Vannuccini, Marta Losito, Romana Maggiora Vergano, Paola Gioia Kaze Formisano, Sabrina Impacciatore and with a cameo performance by Achille Lauro. From 22 October 2021 exclusively on Prime Video.

Fifteen years before Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on the bus, a full decade before the US Supreme Court overturned distinct but equal legislation, Pauli Murray was already committed to fighting full-time for social justice. A pioneering lawyer, activist, priestess and committed memorialist, Murray has shaped a longstanding litigation – as well as awareness about it – about gender and race equity.

As a young African American who grew up in the segregated south, who also struggled with broader notions of gender identity, Pauli inherently understood what it meant to exist beyond previously accepted cultural categories and norms. Both Pauli’s personal journey and his relentless commitment have foreshadowed some of the most politically important issues of our times.

Told largely in Pauli’s own words, My Name is Pauli Murray it is a sincere tale of that unique and extraordinary journey. The documentary directed by Julie Cohen and Betsey West, who is the author together with Talleah Bridges McMahon, Julie Cohen and Cinque Northern. From 1 October 2021, exclusively on Prime Video, the original and subtitled version.

In Most Dangerous Game Dodge Maynard is a terminally ill patient who, desperate to take care of his pregnant wife, agrees to participate in a deadly game in which he soon discovers that he is not the hunter, but the prey. In the cast Liam Hemsworth, Sarah Gadon, Christoph Waltz. From 1 October 2021, an exclusive preview on Prime Video in the original, subtitled and dubbed version.

Evan McCauley has skills he has never learned and memories of places he has never visited. Seeking to self-heal and on the verge of mental breakdown, a secret group calling themselves “Infiniti” comes to her rescue, revealing that her memories are real. The film Infinite is directed by Antoine Fuqua, the cast includes: Mark Wahlberg, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sophie Cookson. From 7 October 2021 exclusively on Prime Video in the original, subtitled and dubbed version.

The Amazon Original documentary Justin Bieber: Our World, directed by award-winning director Michael D. Ratner, closely chronicles the life of the international superstar and his first concert after a three-year hiatus, and is produced by Ratner’s OBB Pictures, Bieber Time Films and Scooter Braun Films.

Justin Bieber: Our World leads viewers backstage, on stage and into the musical icon’s private universe as he prepares for the unprecedented concert “T Mobile Presents New Year’s Eve Live with Justin Bieber”. After a three-year hiatus from the last show and venues that usually host concerts closed due to the pandemic, Bieber gives a thrilling performance to close 2020 on the roof of the Beverly Hilton Hotel with 240 guests and millions of fans streaming from all over. the world.

The film follows Bieber and his close-knit team in the month leading up to the event, between rehearsals and the construction of a monumental stage in compliance with rigorous health and safety protocols. The documentary also captures personal moments between Bieber and his wife Hailey, in which they recover themselves. From 8 October 2021 exclusively on Prime Video in the original, subtitled and dubbed version.

The story of After 3 restarts with Tessa grappling with an exciting new chapter in her life, but as she prepares to move to Seattle to pursue her dream job, Hardin’s jealousy and unpredictable behavior reaches a climax and threatens to end their intense relationship.

Things get complicated when Tessa’s father returns and shocking revelations about Hardin’s family come to light. Ultimately, Tessa and Hardin will have to decide whether it will be worth fighting for their love or whether it will be time to separate. From October 29, 2021, an exclusive preview on Prime Video in the original, subtitled and dubbed version.

Welcome to the Blumhouse is a new series of four unique and disturbing thriller films developed and produced with great attention to an original and diverse storytelling.

The program of Welcome to the Blumhouse will once again propose a cast of established and emerging actors directed by a series of emerging talents, mainly female. The first two films in the catalog, Bingo Hell and Black as Night, will be released on October 1st 2021 exclusively on Prime Video, followed by Madres and The Manor, available from October 8th 2021.

In this two-episode Halloween special Do Re Mi, Beebopsburgh birds enjoy the spooky fun on Pumpkin Day. Will Do be able to overcome his fear of scary pumpkins to enjoy the Harvest Festival with King and Mi? And how will Mi find a way out of the scarecrow maze? With music, of course! From 1 October 2021 exclusively on Prime Video in the original, subtitled and dubbed version.

The second season of Walking Dead: World Beyond will conclude the story of Iris (Royale), Hope (Mansour), Elton (Cantu) and Silas (Cumpston): four friends who traveled across the country on a mission that transformed everything they knew about themselves and the world. As they face the mysterious Military Civic Republic and fight for control of their own destiny, objectives will change, bonds will form and crumble, and innocence will be lost and found. From 4 October 2021 the second season in the original, subtitled and dubbed version exclusively on Prime Video.

Jessy and Nessy is a children’s series that tells the adventures of Jessy, a curious little girl and her best friend, Nessy, a five-and-a-half-year-old purple sea monster. Jessy sees the world a little differently through her magical glasses called “Inspectacles”. Together, this unlikely duo explores life’s curiosities and reveals how all these seemingly everyday curiosities have fantastic answers. From 8 October 2021, part 4 of the first season in the original, subtitled and dubbed version will be previewed exclusively on Prime Video.

Written and produced by Sara Goodman, the Amazon Original series I know what you did is based on the 1973 novel by Lois Duncan, on which the iconic 1997 film is also based. A year after the fatal car accident that shocked graduation night, a group of teenagers find themselves bound by a dark secret and haunted by a brutal killer. As they try to find out who is chasing them, the boys reveal the dark side of their seemingly perfect city, and of themselves. Everyone is hiding something and discovering the wrong secret could be deadly. From 15 October 2021 exclusively on Prime Video

the first four episodes, followed by an episode every Friday in the original, subtitled and dubbed version.

The series Motherland: Fort Salem is set in today’s alternative America, where witches ended their persecution 300 years ago by making a deal with the US government that sees them on the front lines fighting for their country with supernatural tactics and weapons. The series stars Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton, Ashley Nicole Williams, Amalia Holm, Demetria McKinney and Lyne Renee. Motherland: Fort Salem is written and created by Eliot Laurence, with Laurence, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Kevin Messick as executive producer. From October 18, 2021, the second season in the original, subtitled and dubbed version exclusively on Prime Video.

The Amazon Original Biography Series Maradona: blessed dream follows the triumphs and challenges of the legendary footballer and is played by Nazareno Casero (Historia de un Clan), Juan Palomino (Magnificent 70) and Nicolas Goldschmidt (Supermax), who will play Diego Armando Maradona in the various stages of his life and prolific career. From humble beginnings in his native town of Fiorito, Argentina, to his revolutionary career at Barcelona and then at Naples, the series will narrate his key role in leading his national team to win the World Cup in Mexico in 1986. From 29 October 2021 exclusively on Prime Video in the original, subtitled and dubbed version.

NEW SERIES COMING

Camera Cafè – the first four seasons | 1st October

Gormiti – the three seasons | 1st October

Code Black – the three seasons | October 4th

Kids in the Hall – the five seasons | October 8

Holly & Benji – Two champions – the first season | October 11th

NEW MOVIES COMING

Parents VS Influencers | October 4th

Cats | October 10

Ad Astra | October 11th

Spiral – Saw’s legacy | October 16

Morrison | October 18

The monster of the crypt | October 25

OTHER FILMS

The man of the labyrinth | 1st October

Fellini Forward | 1st October

What a beautiful day | 1st October

I fall from the clouds | 1st October

Catinelle sun | 1st October

Chloe – Between seduction and deception | 1st October

Letters to Juliet | 1st October

The Fighter | 1st October

Dead of health | 1st October

Dance with wolves | 1st October

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider | 1st October

Tomb Raider – The cradle of life | 1st October

The bad lieutenant | 1st October

The shadow of a doubt | 1st October

War, Inc. | 1st October

Timeline – on the edge of time | 1st October

The Body | 1st October

The Last Man | 1st October

Commander Hamilton | 1st October

Imogene – The misadventures of a New Yorker | 1st October

Stronger – I am stronger | October 4th

Under Maximum Coverage – Den of Lions | October 4th

City Of Lies – The hour of truth | October 10

The big step | 12 October

Just Charlie – Become who you are | 12 October

They are just ghosts | October 15

The Good House | October 15

You’re Next | October 15

Point Break – Break point | October 16

Le douleur | October 19

Digital Reaper | October 22

Billionaire Boys Club | October 23

Swarm – Threat from the jungle | October 24

The Last Witch Hunter – The last witch hunter | October 29

The promise of the murderer | October 31st

Proof | October 31st

EXPIRED FILM

Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw | 2nd October

DNA – Definitely not suitable | October 4th

What do you leave me of you | October 16

Bombshell – The voice of the scandal | October 16

The forgotten prince | October 23

EXPIRY SERIES

Quantico – the three seasons | October 4th

To find out about all the films and series expiring in October