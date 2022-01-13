the news of the 2022 Budget Law. Training event on January 26th

Super bonus 110 percent And home bonus ordinary: what has changed since January 1, 2022 and what are the new ones deadlines to keep in mind?

There Budget Law 2022, published in the Official Gazette on 31 December 2021 and entered into force on the following day, amended the deductions for building interventions.

Specifically, as regards the building bonuses other than the superbonus, the generalized extension of the deduction system up to 2024.

The superbonus it was instead extended until 2025, but with a reduction in the deduction percentages: it will go from 110 percent to 65 percent.

How have i building bonuses from 1 January 2022? Let’s start step by step, focusing on the most important changes provided for by the Budget Law.

First of all they were extended to 31 December 2024 without changes the deductions for the following interventions:

The mobile bonus is also extended to 31 December 2024, but the spending limit decreases from € 10,000 in 2022 to € 5,000 in 2023 and 2024.

The bonus facades, extended until 31 December 2022 but with reduction 90 to 60 percent of the deduction due.

Superbonus 110 percent: the news of the 2022 Budget Law

The superbonus (deduction of 110 per cent) is extended for “driving” and “towed” interventions which will be incurred on common parts of condominiums or wholly owned buildings with no more than 4 real estate units.

In detail, the 110 percent deduction applies to expenses incurred by 31 December 2023 (reduced to 70 percent for those supported in 2024, further reduced to 65 percent for those supported in 2025).

As for the works on single-family buildings or up functionally independent units and with independent access from the outside, the 110 percent deduction operates for the expenses incurred by 31 December 2022, provided that as of 30 June 2022 they have been carried out work for at least 30 percent of the total intervention.

In the municipalities of the territories hit by seismic events that occurred from 1 April 2009 where a state of emergency was declared, the 110 percent deduction applies to expenses incurred up to 31 December 2025.

Superbonus and home bonus 2022: the news on sworn certification and compliance visa

For the sworn certification (compliance visa) and certification of the appropriateness of the expenses, the Budget Law 2022 incorporates the dictates of the Law Decree 157/2021 (Anti-fraud Decree).

Article 119 of Law Decree 34/2020, in paragraph 13-bis, provides for the obligation of certification by the qualified technician.

The 2022 Budget Law provides for theapplication extension of the price lists through a Decree of the MITE (Ministry of Ecological Transition), which will contain the maximum values ​​to be used for certain categories of goods and which must be issued by 9 February 2022.

In the meantime, the 2022 Budget Law extends the application of the DM Requirements of 6 August 2020 to also certify the appropriateness of the expenses incurred for the interventions:

sismabonus;

facades bonus;

building recovery.

It should also be noted that the extension was also arranged for the exercise of the options for the assignment of credit or discount on the invoice, until 31 December 2025 for interventions that access the 110 percent super bonus and 31 December 2024 for other bonuses. buildings.