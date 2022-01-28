The News of the year 2022: the Toyota Yaris Cross wins

The 4R referendum – The Toyota Yaris Cross is the News of the year 2022 – VIDEO “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote /it/news/eventi/2022/01/27/the_referendum_of_4r_and_la_toyota_yaris_cross_la_novita_dell_anno_2022/gallery/rsmall/03-Toyota_Yaris_Cross_Hybrid.jpg”,”big_url”:”httpsentuote.it/damattroratics/ /eventi/2022/01/27/il_referendum_di_4r_and_la_toyota_yaris_cross_la_novita_dell_anno_2022/gallery/rbig/03-Toyota_Yaris_Cross_Hybrid.jpg”,”caption “:”

The 4R referendum – The Toyota Yaris Cross is the News of the year 2022 – VIDEO “}, {” type “:” image “,” small_url “:” https://statics.quattroruote.it/content/dam/quattroruote /en/news/eventi/2022/01/27/the_referendum_of_4r_and_la_toyota_yaris_cross_la_novita_dell_anno_2022/gallery/rsmall/04-Toyota_Yaris_Cross_Hybrid.jpg”,”big_url”:”httpsentuote.it/damaticattrote/quattroratics/ /eventi/2022/01/27/il_referendum_di_4r_and_la_toyota_yaris_cross_la_novita_dell_anno_2022/gallery/rbig/04-Toyota_Yaris_Cross_Hybrid.jpg”,”caption “:”

The 4R referendum – Toyota Yaris Cross is the New for 2022 – VIDEO “}, {” type “:” html “,” content “:”