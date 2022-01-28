The News of the year 2022: the Toyota Yaris Cross wins

And, in the end, the only one with a thermal propulsion component, left alone to fight against four full electric rivals, made it: it is the Toyota Yaris Cross to have been crowned News of the year 2022, with 12% of preferences expressed through our site. A success achieved by a wide margin, given that the second classified, the Hyundai Ioniq 5, won 8.8% of the votes, just ahead of the third, theAudi Q4 e-tron, which reached 8.5% of preferences.

News of the year 2022: the podium

Electric appreciation. The battery-powered cars, although defeated, still obtain a flattering result, given that the fourth position was the prerogative of the Tesla Model Y (7.3% of the votes) and the fifth of the Volkswagen ID.4 (7.2%). After all, ten of the 16 candidates, selected by the Quattroruote editors from among the innovations launched by the manufacturers in the course of 2021, were entirely electric: an inevitable fact, given the push given by the manufacturers in the last twelve months in this direction. But, in the end, as we have seen, the combination of the dual propulsion, in which Toyota has long been a benchmark, and the high wheels of this declination of the popular Yaris came to prevail. A sign, probably, of times in which the presence at least of an endothermic propulsive component still has a reassuring role for the majority of consumers.

