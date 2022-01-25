the news on longevity, difficulty, New Game Plus and Open World

The gates of the Interregnum are about to open wide, in order to welcome millions of Lightless in the new universe imagined by Hidetaka Miyazaki and George RR Martin. While FromSoftware’s Yasuhiro Kitao confirmed via Twitter that Elden Ring has entered the Gold phase and will not suffer any postponement, publisher Bandai Namco took advantage of the Taipei Game Show 2022 to hold a presentation dedicated to soulslike and reveal new details on the product. Therefore, we have prepared for you a summary of the highlights covered during the event and we propose it to you below!

Feedback from the public

In the company of the interviewer Misuzu Araki, Kitao spoke first of all about the countless and he defined as “precious” feedback received from the players who took part in the Elden Ring Closed Network Test last November.

Although most were positive, the negative opinions of users allowed the FromSoftware team to identify some elements that could still be improved on the product, which is why the developer is currently working on a dedicated day one patch. At the end of the trailer starring General Radahn and Malenia, the Sword of Miquella, Kitao reiterated once again that the mythology on which the action RPG rests was conceived by the well-known writer George RR Martin, author of the literary cycle of the “A Song of Ice and Fire“. Asked to talk about the collaboration between the writer and Miyazaki himself, Kitao specified that Martin was not in charge of writing the story of the game, but of shape the imagination and establish events that occurred in the distant past. The mythology born from the pen of Martin later inspired FromSoftware and Miyazaki in the making of the story of Elden Ring, allowing the studio to give life to what Kitao considers “the largest and most detailed world created so far“by the Japanese developer.

The Interregnum

As we already know, the events of Elden Ring will be set in the Interregnum (a once flourishing reality, but which at some point fell into ruin), while its protagonist will be the Senzaluce, a renegade from another place and who following a vision he will be encouraged to visit this lost reality to become its ruler: the so-called Elden Lord.

Facing one Demigod after another, his task will in fact be to conquer and recreate the Ancestral Ring, that is the relic that before the great war was divided into six major runes. Not only does Kitao claim that the Elden Ring story will be more accessible than the previous ones, but he has confirmed that during the adventure we will come across a wide range of characters. As in the past, the users’ actions will be the basis of the story; therefore, rather than resorting to cutscenes to inform players of plot developments, they will constantly receive new clues and they will therefore have to use their imagination to reconstruct the events they have experienced.

Kitao explained that this curious choice must be attributed to FromSoftware’s desire to preserve a thick aura of mystery about the history of Elden Ring, while making sure to offer fans the opportunity to put together the pieces and imagine the developments. Speaking of the NPCs, it emerged during the interview that each of them will exhibit their own vision of the world at the Senzaluceoverwhelming players with valuable information.

Open World and Dungeon

Kitao then added that the action RPG has inherited the typical features of FromSoftware games, but that at the same time aims to give players a new and different experience from the previous ones.

Since this is the first title of the open-world matrix studio, the world of Elden Ring will be boundless, so much so that the developer has stated that nothing previously achieved by FromSoftware can be minimally comparable to the map of the new game. Among other things, the Interregnum will swarm with dangers, in fact the probability of running into a lurking enemy will be frighteningly high: depending on the place and the situation, during a horse ride, for example, it may happen with a certain frequency of to see a mighty dragon swoop down from the skywhile in other circumstances we will be given the opportunity to penetrate into smaller structures (such as crypts or mines), but always characterized by a tasty level of challenge.

Although visiting these places will not be absolutely necessary to complete the game, Kitao has specified that within them we will find terrible bosses capable of abundantly rewarding the Lightless enough reckless to face them and defeat them in battle. In short, the reward will always be proportionate to the risk takenencouraging the bravest (and a little bit reckless) users to want to explore every single ravine of earth.

In addition to the aforementioned small dungeons, the immense labyrinths that FromSoftware has accustomed us to over the years will return to Elden Ring, which in this round will take the name of “Legacy Dungeon”. Complex and structured, these will offer us a very different and much darker atmosphere than that offered by outdoor places, also because inside we will not have the same freedom of movement guaranteed by open spaces, but we will be called to deal with an almost claustrophobic sense of tension.

Still on the subject of maps, Kitao explained that the exploration of exaggeratedly large areas ends up being too time-consuming. The team has therefore prepared a complete map of the Interregnum, on which all the checkpoints discovered during the adventure will appear from time to time; in this way, users will be able to open the aforementioned map at any time and use “fast travel” to instantly reach previously visited places. Although the Lightless are free to choose the path to follow and in which order to explore the different regions of the world, it should still be remembered that not all areas will be accessible from the beginning of the game, as they are designed to be patrolled during the advanced stages of the game. adventure. This does not mean that the most daring players will be able to inspect them ahead of time and test their skills.

Avatars and Spirits

As in the other Souls, Elden Ring will not have a default protagonist, ei players will have the ability to customize the appearance, equipment and even abilities of their alter-egos.

Therefore, once again we will be the ones to choose whether to specialize in the use of light weapons, such as one-handed swords, or whether to resort to more showy and heavier tools of death. Clearly, adds Kitao, users unfamiliar with close-range combat will instead be able to choose the path of the archer or that of the magician and annihilate enemies without getting too close. However, it should be specified that, just as happened in the Souls, in Elden Ring there will be no real classes, which is why they will be only our preferences determine the skills of the Lightless.

In the presence of powerful opponents, such as bosses, players can also summon Spirits, so that they support them and fight alongside them. During the new gameplay video, in fact, we first witnessed the invocation of a large bird of prey and following the intervention of a pack of wolves, which will be able to autonomously attack the enemies in the area and even divert the attention of the bosses from the Senzaluce, perhaps offering him a fleeting moment to get back on his feet and develop a new strategy. Kitao claims that there will be several, and since each Spirit can be empowered, depending on the opponent engaged it will be important to summon the one best suited to the situation.

The other novelty of Elden Ring is to be found in the stealth mechanics, thanks to which it will be possible to sneak up on enemies and take them by surprise. Given the open-world nature of the map, trees, stone columns, and other landscape elements can indeed be used for hide your presence and slowly advance towards your designated target, in such a way as to annihilate him with a single blow or otherwise inflict a serious wound on him. Therefore, if approached with caution, even the most frightening and imposing enemy can be defeated in new and imaginative ways.

If the aforementioned solutions may not exactly appeal to purists of the genre, Kitao has instead stated that the Spirits and stealth mechanics have been conceived to ensure that Elden Ring can be accessible to a wider audience: if lovers of difficulty could then decide not to abuse it, so as to always keep the level of challenge high, the inexperienced will instead be able to use ingenuity to avoid direct confrontation. According to the developer, Elden Ring will therefore be an excellent starting point for all those who have so far stayed away from the Soulsas they are intimidated by the sometimes exasperating difficulty.

Longevity and replayability

Pressed on the replayability issue, Kitao explained that after completing the game for the first time, users will be able to start a new game – keeping their avatars and their entire inventory – in order to compete with the enhanced versions of the various enemies. Given the open-world nature of the title, the developer is aware that some players may devote themselves to total exploration of the map from the first game, while others will end up focusing on the story and postponing the wandering to subsequent adventures.

In the passage from a run on the other hand, users will be encouraged to try different play solutions, such as resorting to unused weapons on the first ride of the carousel or completely changing their build. Reiterating that enemies will become stronger and more lethal, Kitao revealed that it will not be possible to complete Elden Ring 100% through a single playthrough, since in the final stages there will be some branches. These words could suggest the existence of multiple endings, just as happened in the other FromSoftware productions.

If the day / night cycle and the dynamic weather will alter the performance of the landscapes, it has been revealed that these will not significantly impact the positioning of the enemies, however a not too large selection of creatures can only be faced in the middle of the night. Instead, the gameplay will change according to the climatic conditionsso much so that during thunderstorms the visual field of the opponents will be compromised, greatly facilitating strategies based on stealth movements.

Therefore, when developing a strategy, it will be important to take into account both the climate and the time of day, in order to exploit any potential environmental benefits. Precisely for this reason, the checkpoint system will allow you to manipulate the timetable and switch at any time from day to night, in short, creating the ideal conditions to launch an attack.

Also during the interview held by Misuzu Araki it emerged that the longevity of Elden Ring will vary depending on the habits of users, but the completion of the main campaign alone should take about 30 hours. Dedicating yourself to all the secondary elements, therefore, will inevitably make the hour counter skyrocket, keeping players glued to the screen for days and days. Finally, to the delight of PlayStation 5 owners, it was later confirmed that Elden Ring will take advantage of the DualSense haptic feedback, but unfortunately Kitao-san didn’t want to tell us how this will be used. 3D audio, however, will not be supported.