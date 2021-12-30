The news on Prime Video in January 2022

Are you curious to discover all the Announcements on Prime Video to January 2022? They are many and all interesting, starting with the Italian TV series Monterossi with Fabrizio Bentivoglio and the anime series The Legend of Vox Machina. Let’s see together what awaits us with the start of the new year on the streaming service.

The Prime Video news for January 2022

From January 17 arrives on Prime Video Monterossi – The Series, an Amazon Original production starring Fabrizio Bentivoglio. Based on the novels of Alessandro Robecchi published by Sellerio, the series is directed by Roan Johnson. Roan Johnson himself, Davide Lantieri and Alessandro Robecchi wrote the screenplay. The series is produced by Palomar.

Detective by chance, out of anger and out of human curiosity, always poised between ironic indolence and blues yearning, in his search for truth Carlo Monterossi will have to confront a couple of educated and professional killers, two gypsies looking for revenge, collectors and smugglers of Nazi-fascist souvenirs, incredible personal exchanges, a woman who seems to have lived several times and a cruel past that returns and leaves behind. indecipherable clues.

In the cast they are present Fabrizio Bentivoglio, Diego Ribon, Donatella Finocchiaro, Martina Sammarco, Luca Nucera. Together with them, we also find Tommaso Ragno, Bedlù Cerchiai, Beatrice Schiros, Marina Occhionero, Maurizio Lombardi, Gabriele Falsetta and Ilir Jacellari. The series also sees the participation of Maria Paiato, Michele Bravi and Carla Signoris.

As We See It

From January 21, 2022 the new series will be available on the streaming service, in the original version, subtitled and dubbed As We See It.

The eight episodes follow the stories of Jack (Rick Glassman), Harrison (Albert Rutecki), and Violet (Sue Ann Pien). The three are housemates in their early twenties all on the autism spectrum. The protagonists struggle to get and keep a job, make friends, fall in love and navigate a world that avoids them. With the help of their families, carers, and sometimes even lending a hand to each other, the three roommates face setbacks and celebrate triumphs on their very personal journey to independence and acceptance.

The series features Glassman, Rutecki, and Pien, all of whom identify as individuals on the autism spectrum. The cast the series also includes: Sosie Bacon as assistant Mandy; Chris Pang as Van, Violet’s brother; and Joe Mantegna as Jack’s father Lou.

The Legend of Vox Machina

Based on the beloved characters and adventures of Critical Role’s first tabletop role-playing (RPG) campaign, which aired in live streaming, The Legend of Vox Machina is an animated fantasy series for adults. The story follows the Vox Machina, one band of misfits with a passion for booze and fights. Desperate to pay the ever-increasing bill, these unlikely heroes end up trying to save the kingdom of Exandria from the dark magical forces. From a sinister fortune teller to a powerful curse, the group faces a series of obstacles that test not only their skills, but the strength of their bond as well.

The Legend of Vox Machina will arrive on January 28 and is an Amazon Studios, Critical Role and Titmouse production for Prime Video. The series sees the participation of founders of Critical Role and of Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Liam O’Brien, Matthew Mercer. The cast also features Marisha Ray, Sam Riegel, and Travis Willingham (Marvel’s Avengers).

Movies on Prime Video

Between new to Prime Video in January 2022 we find many films, including animated films. From January 3 arrives exclusively on the Amazon platform Time Is Up. The film stars Vivien (Bella Thorne) and Roy (Benjamin Mascolo). The characters are two boys with apparently opposite personalities.

Vivien is a talented student with a passion for physics and a desire to enter a prestigious American university. She lives her life as a mathematical formula that pushes her to postpone her happiness to the future. Roy instead he is a problematic boy, tormented by a trauma experienced as a child, which seems to chase him inexorably and continually smash all his dreams. But even the exact sciences have their variables and, as always happens, life manages to weave its events in surprising and unexpected ways.

Time is up stars Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo. In cast alongside them, also Sebastiano Pigazzi, Bonnie Baddoo, Emma Lo Bianco, Giampiero Judica, Roberto Davide, Nikolay Moss, Linda Zampaglione. The film is directed by Elisa Amoruso.

Among the news on Prime Video of January 2022 also The Tender Bar

The Tender Bar is the new film directed by George Clooney and coming to Prime Video on January 7, 2022.

The film tells the history by JR (Tye Sheridan), a fatherless boy who grows up in the fumes of a bar run by Uncle Charlie (Ben Affleck). The latter is the brightest and most original of the bizarre and expansive father figures he encounters in his childhood. While the boy’s determined mother (Lily Rabe) struggles to offer her son opportunities that she was denied – and leaves her father’s ruined house (Christopher Lloyd), extravagant and, in spite of himself, supportive man – JR begins to courageously, though not always gracefully, pursue his romantic and professional dreams – with one foot constantly in Uncle Charlie’s bar.

The Tender Bar is based on the autobiographical novel The bar of high hopes by JR Moehringer.

Hotel Transylvania: A monstrous exchange

Dracula and his gang are back like you’ve never seen them before in Hotel Transylvania: A monstrous exchange. The animated film will land on Prime Video on January 14, 2022.

When Van Helsing’s mysterious invention, the “Transformer Radius”, Goes haywire, Dracula and his monster friends are all turned into humans, while Jonathan becomes a monster. In their new guises, Dracula, stripped of his powers, and an exuberant Jonathan, enthusiastic about life as a monster, must team up and travel around the world to find a cure before it’s too late, and before driving each other mad. With the help of Mavis and Dracula’s hilarious human gang, the mission is to find a way to get back before their transformations become irreversible.

The vocal cast of the version original includes: Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kathryn Hahn, Jim Gaffigan, Steve Buscemi, Molly Shannon, David Spade, Keegan-Michael Key, Brian Hull, Fran Drescher, Brad Abrell, Asher Blinkoff; while in that Italian we find Davide Perino, Cristiana Capotondi, Claudio Bisio, Claudia Catani, Angelo Maggi, Paolo Marchese and Graziella Polesinanti. Not only that: Luigi Ferraro, Mino Caprio, Luca Dal Fabbro, Stefanella Marrama, Emma Puccio, Anita Ferraro, Sofia Fronzi and Alice Labidi.

Three sisters

Among the novelties of Prime Video to be released in January 2022, and more precisely on 27, also Three sisters, set in Rome in 2019.

It’s hot and August 15th is about to arrive. Marina, a middle-class woman married to an Orthopedics head physician, discovers that her husband is having an affair with her male assistant. The world collapses on her. His bourgeois certainties are shattered. Desperate, she runs to confide in her sister Sabrina who has a clothing store, but finds her in tears too.

Her husband, a lawyer, found out that she was cheating on him and decided to leave her. The two sisters thus decide to spend the summer holidays in the villa of Marina in San Felice del Circeo, to find a new balance. Together with them also Lorena, Marina’s young masseuse, also struggling with a sentimental drama. They will then be joined by Caterina, the third sister of Marina and Sabrina. To interrupt the serenity of this holiday, however, will be the arrival of Antonio, the new neighbor who will break the balance of the three sisters …

Directed by Enrico Vanzina, the film sees in the cast Serena Autieri, Giulia Bevilacqua, Chiara Francini, Rocío Muñoz Morales and Fabio Troiano.

The latest news on Prime Video in January 2022 is Flashback

From January 31 exclusive on the streaming service also comes Flashback, the new French Amazon Original film. Flashback follows the events of Charlie, a high-profile, cynical and self-centered lawyer who, after winning another case, meets a strange time-traveling taxi driver named Hubert. Taking her back in time from the French Revolution to “Les Trente Glorieuses” and the medieval period, Hubert introduces Charlie to some of the most famous women in history.

Through a series of unfortunate events but exhilarious, Charlie will witness firsthand the most important historical moments and the battles fought so that women can live in freedom in the twentieth century. To escape this cycle of time travel, he will have to find out what the her role as a woman in society and learn how to help empower those who have no voice today.

Directed and starring Caroline Vigneaux (Full Speed, We Were Young), the cast also includes Sophia Aram, Suzanne Clément, Lison Daniel, Issa Doumbia, Gad Elmaleh, Lannick Gautry, Emy Letertre, Florent Peyre, Sylvie Testud and Julien Pestel.

Among new releases on Prime Video we also remember Ariaferma (January 7), which we have included on our list of the best films of 2021, and My Son (January 21).