the news on rates for collaborators and professionals

Contributions from INPS 2022 separate management: le Announcements approved with the Budget Laws of the last two years also have an impact on contribution rates they apply collaborators and professionals.

The percentages grow and the increases are linked to the changes introduced on the discipline of DIS COLL, unemployment benefitand toISCRO, the redundancy fund for professionals. Tables and reference amounts in the circular number 25 of 11 February.

For the year 2022 the income ceiling for the calculation of INPS contributions due by members of the separate management is equal to 105,014 euroswhile the minimum is equal to 16,243 euros. Both figures are higher than those forecast for 2021.

The tables and amounts of reference are provided by the INPS circular number 25 of 11 February.

Below is a summary of the reference values ​​for 2022.

Collaborators and similar figures Rates Individuals not insured with other compulsory pension schemes for which the additional DIS-COLL contribution is envisaged 35.03 per cent (33.00 IVS + 0.72 + 1.31 additional tax rates) Individuals not insured with other compulsory pension schemes for which the additional DIS-COLL contribution is not envisaged 33.72 per cent (33.00 IVS + 0.72 additional tax rate) Persons in possession of a pension or with other compulsory pension protection 24 percent



(24.00 IVS) Professionals Rates Individuals not insured with other compulsory pension schemes 26.23 per cent (25.00 IVS + 0.72 additional tax rate + 0.51 ISCRO) Persons in possession of a pension or with other compulsory pension protection 24 percent (24.00 IVS)

Contributions separate management INPS 2022: instructions on payments for collaborators and professionals

As stated in the INPS circular no. 25 of 11 February 2022i INPS contributions due for the separate management by collaborators are divided as follows:

collaborator for a third party;

client for two thirds.

The text specifies:

“Please note that the obligation to pay contributions lies with the client company, which must make the payment by the 16th day of the month following that of the actual payment of the remuneration, through the telematic “F24” model for private employers and the “F24 EP” model for public administrations. For public administrations – such as central state administrations which continue to pay through a treasury mandate – reference should be made to what is illustrated in circular letter no. 23/2013 and in message no. 8460/2013 “.

According to extended cash principle, provided for by article 51 of the TURI, the sums paid by 12 January are considered to have been received in the previous tax year. The rule has one relapse also on the contributions due.

Professionals, on the other hand, take full responsibility for thecontribution burden and pay the contributions due by tax deadlines provided for the payment of income taxes (balance 2021, first and second advance 2022).

Also the down payment for the tax year 2022 must be calculated by applying the rates in force for the year 2022.

Contributions from INPS 2022 separate management: maximum and minimum amounts

For the year 2022 the income ceiling for the calculation of INPS contributions owed by those registered in the separate management is equal to 105,014 euroshigher than last year.

The rates for 2022 are applied by referring to the income earned by members of the Separate management until the expected amount is reached.

The minimal, on the other hand, is equal to 16,243 euros. Members for whom the rate of 24 percent they will have a accreditation of the entire year with an annual contribution of 3,898.32 euroswhile in the case of a higher rate, the amounts described in the table are obtained.

Annual contribution Rates 4,260.54 euros (of which 4,060.75 for pension purposes) Professionals who apply the rate of 26.23 percent € 5,477.14 (of which 5,360.19 for retirement purposes) collaborators and similar figures who apply the rate of 33.72 per cent 5,689.92 euros (of which 5,360.19 for pension purposes) collaborators and similar figures who apply the rate of 35.03 per cent

INPS 2022 Separate Management Contributions: the rates that apply to collaborators

L’rate of contributions due from collaborators and similar figuresregistered exclusively in the separate management, for 2022 is equal to 33 percent.

To which are added the following rates equal to:

0.50 per cent for the financing of the burden deriving from the extension of the protection relating to maternity, allowances for the family unit and sickness, even in the event of non-hospitalization;

for the financing of the burden deriving from the extension of the protection relating to maternity, allowances for the family unit and sickness, even in the event of non-hospitalization; 0.22 per cent for the protection of maternity and paternity;

for the protection of maternity and paternity; 1.31 percent for the DIS COLL.

In the table the percentage that applies to different categories of collaborators and similar figures.

Code Report type. Subjects without other compulsory social security coverage, who do not have a pension or VAT number IVS Illness, maternity, ANF Maternity pursuant to Ministerial Decree 12.7.2007 DIS-COLL total 1A – 1E DIRECTOR OF COMPANIES, ASSOCIATIONS AND OTHER BODIES WITH OR WITHOUT LEGAL PERSONALITY 33.00 0.50 0.22 1.31 35.03 1B MAYOR OF COMPANIES, ASSOCIATIONS AND OTHER BODIES WITH OR WITHOUT LEGAL PERSONALITY 33.00 0.50 0.22 1.31 35.03 1C AUDITOR OF COMPANIES, ASSOCIATIONS AND OTHER BODIES WITH OR WITHOUT LEGAL PERSONALITY 33.00 0.50 0.22 1.31 35.03 1D COMPANY LIQUIDATOR 33.00 0.50 0.22 1.31 35.03 02 COLLABORATOR OF NEWSPAPERS, MAGAZINES, ENCYCLOPEDIA AND SIMILAR 33.00 0.50 0.22 1.31 35.03 03 PARTICIPANT IN COLLEGES AND COMMISSIONS 33.00 0.50 0.22 33.72 04 DIRECTOR OF LOCAL BODIES (Ministerial Decree 25.5.2001) 33.00 0.50 0.22 33.72 05 RESEARCH DOCTORATE, GRANT, SCHOLARSHIP 33.00 0.50 0.22 1.31 35.03 06 CO. CO. CO. (WITH PROJECT CONTRACT / WORK PROGRAM / PHASE) 33.00 0.50 0.22 1.31 35.03 07 DOOR-TO-DOOR SALESMAN 33.00 0.50 0.22 33.72 09 AUTONOMOUS OCCASIONAL RELATIONS (LAW N. 326/2003 ART. 44) 33.00 0.50 0.22 33.72 11 COORDINATED AND CONTINUOUS COLLABORATIONS AT PP.AA. 33.00 0.50 0.22 1.31 35.03 12 REPORTS OF CO.CO.CO. EXTENDED 33.00 0.50 0.22 1.31 35.03 13 ASSOCIATES IN PARTICIPATION (from 2004 to 2015) 33.00 0.50 0.22 33.72 14 SPECIALIST TRAINING 33.00 0.50 0.22 33.72 17 PARLIAMENTARY CONSULTANT 33.00 0.50 0.22 1.31 35.03 18 COORDINATED AND CONTINUING COLLABORATIONS – D.LGS. No. 81/2015 33.00 0.50 0.22 1.31 35.03 19 ADMINISTRATOR OF LOCAL BODIES Enrolled in GS as Freelancers 25.00 0.50 0.22 0.51 26.23 20 COORDINATED AND CONTINUATIVE COLLABORATIONS Covid-19 – Ordinance 24.10.2020 DPCM Civil Protection 33.00 0.50 0.22 1.31 35.03

INPS Separate Management Contributions 2022: increases the rate relating to DIS COLL

On the item concerning the DIS COLL it is worth dwelling in a particular way.

There Budget Law 2022 changed thearticle 15 of the legislative decree 4 March 2015, n. 22introducing a series of innovations on the DIS COLL unemployment benefit, including theobligation to pay a contribution rate against unemployment equal to that due for the NASPI.

In light of the changes introducedso, from 1 January 2022 the contribution rate passes from 0.51 per centpreviously expected value, at 1.31 per cent.

The client companies for the payment of contributions relating to the month of January 2022 they have three months to carry out the formalities necessary to adapt to the new rules.

There new contribution rate relating to DIS COLL 2022 concerns subjects who receive remuneration related to:

offices of director, statutory auditor or auditor of companies, associations and other entities with or without legal personality (see Article 50, paragraph 1, letter c-bis), of Presidential Decree 22 December 1986, no. 917 – TUIR) even if these subjects are not beneficiaries of the related service;

relationships of coordinated and continuous collaborations;

PhD, check, scholarship.

However, it does not apply in the following cases:

members of commissions and colleges;

administrators of local authorities;

door-to-door vendors;

occasional self-employment;

associates in participation (not yet discontinued);

doctors in specialist training.

INPS 2022 Separate Management Contributions: rates for professionals



For the year 2022 the rates provided for self-employed workersholders of a tax position for value added tax purposes, registered in the separate management and not insured by other pension schemes or pensioners, the reference values ​​for calculation of contributions are the following:

25 percent as regards the contribution rate for invalidity, old age and survivors (IVS);

as regards the contribution rate for invalidity, old age and survivors (IVS); 0.72 per cent for protection relating to maternity, allowances for the family unit, hospital stay, sickness and parental leave;

for protection relating to maternity, allowances for the family unit, hospital stay, sickness and parental leave; 0.51 percent for the so-called ISCRO, the redundancy fund for VAT numbers introduced by the Budget Law of 2021.

On this front too it is necessary clarification. The 0.26 percent tax rate forecast for 2021 rises for 2022 and 2023 at 0.51 percent.

Professionals Rates Individuals not insured with another form of compulsory social security 26.23 per cent



(25.00 IVS + 0.72 additional tax rate + 0.51 ISCRO)

For INPS contributions due from persons already retired or insured with other compulsory forms of pension instead, it applies a rate equal to 24 per centboth for collaborators and similar figures and for professionals.

All the details in the full text of the circular number 25 of 11 February 2022.