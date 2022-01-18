The news on the Willy the Prince of Bel-Air reboot, when it comes out and what we know

On January 13, 2021, the new film by Will Smith that is called A winning family – King Richard and tells the decisive role of the father of the champions Serena and Venus Williams in their rise to the tennis courts. But in addition to this film that promises to receive numerous awards (so we think) at the film awards, there is another project, this time serial, that Will Smith fans are waiting with a lot of anxiety: it is called Bel-Air and is the reboot of the famous sitcom of the nineties Willy the Prince of Bel-Air.

Before the notes of the series initials start in the head (we know that it has already happened, impossible to resist and for the forgetful, at the bottom of the article you will find a reminder), let’s say immediately that the reboot of Willy the Prince of Bel-Air it is anything but what we expect. As announced by Deadline already in 2020, the series is produced by the award-winning couple Will and Jada Pinkett Smith and it will be nothing more than the dramatic reinterpretation of the story of Willy, who left Philadelphia to arrive in the elegant Bel-Air neighborhood, as a guest of his rich uncle.

Will Smith himself, in a 2020 video, had enthusiastically told on YouTube the intentions of this new TV series in released on the Peacock network on February 13, 2022.

The script of the reboot of Willy the Prince of Bel-Air has been completely rewritten by a team of writers with a strong experience on successful drama (such as Chris Collins, former author of the script of The Man in the High Castle and The Wire) and it has a very interesting cast, ready to reveal what happens to a guy arriving from the American suburbs when he reaches a world of the privileged.

The debut actor Jabari Banks will have the great honor and burden of playing the role of the legendary Willy, the character who launched Smith, then at the beginning of his career in the world of TV and music, in the stratosphere of idols.

The Bel-Air trailer

In early January 2022, the series was anticipated by the first official trailer. There he is:

This, however, the official synopsis:

Set in modern America, the new drama series Bel-Air imagines the beloved sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air through a dramatic new take on Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. As these two worlds collide, Will comes to terms with the power of second chances as he navigates the conflicts, emotions and prejudices of a world very different from the only one he has ever known.

The original series is still surrounded by a lot of affection from fans, who greatly appreciated the reunion of the original cast which took place in 2017. In Italy it originally aired on Italia 1, from 1993 to 1996. But the reruns are still scattered. for our own schedule. Sitcom characters such as the legendary Carlton Backs, played by the actor Alfonso Ribeiro, are still very popular icons today. Will Smith himself has always said that he is very grateful to the character of Willy.

While we wait for the drama series that will tell the evolution of a young man struggling with a colossal change of life, we just have to resume where we left off, ready to recover that initial verse that fans of the nineties have never forgotten, Hey , this is the big story.

