the news on vowels that everyone was waiting for

There are lots of news regarding the management of the voices of the well-known WhatsApp application. Let’s see the details together.

From the next updates of the well-known application, the change that all users deeply craved could come. The company, which since October 28, 2021 became the destination, announced that it had changed the application on the basis of a very specific complaint. Zuckerberg had founded the company in 2004 under the name of Facebook Inc and now it is dealing with most of the most popular social platforms. Returning to the application of instant messaging, let’s see the details of the upcoming updates that will revolutionize our ability to manage voice messages of friends and relatives.

WhatsApp – Here is the long-awaited news

After months of waiting, finally the group Half – owner of many social applications, Whatsapp included – announced an update that will make a substantial change in the management of voice messages. Have you ever received a very long audio and of suffer the inconvenience of having to stay in the sender’s chat? The logistical problem was close to many users, it was annoying in fact to be forced to stay online and in the chat in question. Well, with the next updates that could all change.

Finally, starting with the next updates, voice messages can also be listened to outside the sender’s chat, all this will happen through a change of the format that will allow you to enjoy this new update. In this way, we will be free to listen to the audios of friends and family without necessarily having to stay in the chat and online on WhatsApp. On the contrary – in this way – we will have the possibility to continue looking at the phone, distract ourselves on Instagram or answer another person while playing the voice.