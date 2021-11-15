the news – SOS Fanta

The break for the commitments of the national teams is now coming to an end and the 13th day of Serie A is approaching. The championship will resume on Saturday 20 November and consequently also fantasy football, then it will be played without respite until the Christmas break. Below are the news coming from the newspapers and from the fields (including national ones) on injuries, returns, possible training news and more.

⚠️ Calabria, here is the result of the exams and how long it will be out!

STICKS – Simone Inzaghi awaits good news from the infirmary for the defense of his Inter. The only one certain of the place towards Napoli at the moment is Milan Skriniar on the center-right, given that Alessandro Bastoni and Stefan de Vrij have stopped in the national team. The first is for the exacerbation of adductor fatigue. As he points out The Gazzetta dello Sport today, “there is no apprehension that Batons will return to his place. Today he will be at Pinetina to do a personalized job, just like Dzeko. There is time and space to fully recover and try to hinder Osimhen’s (so far disruptive) race. The initial idea is to have him sit on the center-left, as always, but if necessary the blue could also place himself in the middle in the lands of De Vrij, in the classic role of central that marks and sets ”.

DE VRIJ – What about de Vrij instead? He always talked about it Gazette today: “Both he (de Vrij, ed) and both the other parties involved, Inter and the Netherlands, immediately feared the worst: a stretch that could possibly keep him out of the game until almost the end of the year. This is the darkest hypothesis, but it is not yet said that this is the definitive sentence: all doubts have not yet been resolved, indeed there is a thread of hope to avoid a maxi-stop and to dismiss the trouble to a simpler resentment. The first checks were carried out rather quickly in the Netherlands, where the defender landed from Montenegro only yesterday afternoon. Today, Stefan will return to Italy and, compatibly with the arrival time, will immediately repeat the exams with the Nerazzurri medical staff: an MRI scan will finally establish the extent of muscle damage and, therefore, recovery times“, it is read. UPDATE AT 1.45pm: HERE THE RESULTS OF THE EXAMS.

DZEKO – Edin Dzeko the Napoli points. He wants to be there at all costs, after losing the World Cup with his Bosnia due to a muscle strain in the thigh accused in the derby. Today The Gazzetta dello Sport thus took stock of his conditions towards the resumption of the championship: “Edin, still a bit bruised and unable to move as he would like, left the Bosnian rally yesterday: he returned to Italy in the early afternoon with the go-ahead from coach Petev also because the subsequent qualifying match, Tuesday night in Sarajevo against Ukraine, was in fact useless. Edin in Appiano will be able to completely dispose of the resentment to the right thigh flexor that made him miss the decisive match on Saturday, lost at home by Bosnia against Finland. If Tuesday’s match had been decisive, he would have gritted his teeth. And therefore, all the more reason, will be in his place with Napoli. This early return has reassured the club“, it is read.

PROPERTY – “The Lazio forward has a low-grade injury and will be re-evaluated on Wednesday.” Today, the envoy of Sky Sports following Lazio, Matteo Petrucci, updated on the conditions of Ciro Immobile: “Immobile will very unlikely be on the pitch on Saturday at 8.45pm against Juventus at the Olimpico and will probably also miss the Europa League match against Lokomotiv Moscow, scheduled for Thursday 25 November. The goal is to fully recover it for Napoli-Lazio on Sunday 28 November “.

ZANIOLO – Nicolò Zaniolo sees the return to the field. The overload in the calf and the inflammation in the knee accused before the stop are now behind us. According to reports The weather, the Roma player has overcome the muscular problems and from today he is expected in the group in view of Genoa. Good news for José Mourinho, who finds Zaniolo and awaits news also on the Pellegrini front.

SIRIGU – Rest day at home Genoa, the resumption of training towards Roma is set for tomorrow. As he points out today The XIX Century, Sheva hopes to have Salvatore available soon Sirigu. The blue goalkeeper felt some flu symptoms yesterday morning and did not take part in the away match of the national team in Northern Ireland. “The presence for the match on Sunday evening against Roma does not appear in doubt”, underlines the newspaper.

NASTASIC – Fiorentina anxiously awaits the outcome of Matija’s exams Nastasic. With Milenkovic and Martinez Quarta out due to disqualification, Vincenzo Italiano risks finding himself with only Igor available to Milan. It all depends on the Serbian central, otherwise space for Venuti at the center of defense, as an emergency solution. As reported by the Corriere dello Sport, “The soleus is the affected muscle and today, perhaps following further investigations if necessary, a program will be drawn up that includes therapies and rehabilitation, but what matters above all are the times: the control will give an answer on the possible recovery of the Serbian defender ahead of Milan. Clearly, the margins are rather narrow and a clear step forward in the conditions compared to last Friday would be needed to authorize the optimism that is currently suspended and linked to events ”, it reads.

RODRIGUEZ – Ricardo risks returning only in December Rodriguez in the Turin home. He talks about it today The Gazzetta dello Sport in key to the resumption of the championship: “From the retirement of Switzerland came the news that tell of another stop for Rodriguez. It would seem of a non-worrying entity, but it will oblige him to a pause in the infirmary – more or less – of about ten days ”, we read. Updates on the stop will follow, in the viewfinder or the last of November (difficult) or the first of December for Rodriguez.

KUMBULLA – Roma breathes a sigh of relief. No injury for Marash Kumbulla, but just a muscular resentment. The defender returned to Italy after injuring his right flexor in his Albania match against Abraham’s England. Now it will be evaluated day by day in view of the match against Genoa.

