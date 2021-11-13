the news temporarily pushes BTC below $ 63,000

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, officially rejected the Bitcoin (BTC) spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) proposed by asset manager VanEck, several months after the application was submitted.

According to a filing on Friday, the SEC rejected a proposed rule change by the Cboe BZX Exchange to list and trade shares of VanEck’s Bitcoin Trust. In particular, the SEC reported that any attempt to change the rules in favor of ETF approval would not “‘designed to prevent fraudulent and manipulative acts and practices” neither “protect investors and the public interest“.

“The Commission concludes that BZX has not fulfilled its burden under the Exchange Act and the Commission’s Rules of Practice to demonstrate that its proposal is consistent with the requirements of the Exchange Act section“, the SEC said, adding:

“It is essential for an exchange that quotes a derivatives product to enter into a surveillance-sharing agreement with the markets that trade the underlying assets, and have the ability to obtain the information necessary to detect, investigate and deter fraud and manipulation. market, as well as violations of exchange rules and applicable federal securities laws. “

The regulatory body had a maximum of 240 days to approve or deny the offer, after publication in the federal registry on March 19, giving the SEC up to November 14 to make a decision after the April 28 postponements, and September 8. Eric Balchunas, senior ETF analyst for Bloomberg, reports that the odds of approving the VanEck fund were highly slim, given the historical negative for all offers from investment firms with exposure to cryptocurrencies. A prediction that, in the end, came true.

“The SEC is inconsistent, not deeming the CME an adequately sized regulated market by denying spot products, but then approving ETF futures. We are well advanced, but the SEC doesn’t care. It doesn’t approve. Basically the logic and reason are outweighed by the fact. technical legality “.

While this rejection is bad news for many investors, the SEC has already approved ETFs related to Bitcoin futures contracts. In October, shares of digital asset manager Valkyrie and ProShares ETF BTC Strategy were launched on US stock exchanges. The ProShares ETF has since climbed to the top 2% of all ETFs in terms of total trading volume, totaling $ 400 million in shares traded as of November 10.

The decision appears to have negatively impacted the price of Bitcoin, which corrected around $ 62,300, before returning above $ 63,000. The price marks a drop of 9.7% from the all-time high of $ 69,000 signed on November 10th.