the news that everyone was waiting for

In mid-September 2021 WhatsApp launched the function called “Multi-device“, Which is used to use the app from multiple devices at the same time, for a maximum of 4 connected devices to the same account. Anyone can join the beta program, accepting some imperfections and some limitations still present, and start using Whatsapp simultaneously from smartphone, Tablet, computer.









Between limits to accept, two are still particularly binding: it is always necessary to have the smartphone online, otherwise the other devices will not be able to connect to the WhatsApp account, and it is not possible to use the same account with two phones. In fact, when you try to connect a second phone, the first is automatically disconnected from the account. In conclusion, Multi-device WhatsApp it’s already usable but it’s not perfect yet. But is about to get better: in the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android, in fact, there is a novelty much awaited by users, which allows you to overcome the first limit described.

WhatsApp without phone

The limit is precisely that of the impossibility of using multi-device WhatsApp without a smartphone which is the center of the whole system.

In the latest version of the WhatsApp Android app, not available for the general public but only for beta testers, in the settings section to activate the multi-device it is clearly stated “Now you can use WhatsApp without having your phone online“.

This means being able to use WhatsApp from one of the other 3 devices without the main smartphone having to be connected to the Internet. In perspective, therefore, we will be able to use the multi-device even if the phone is turned off, maybe because he got dumped.

Multi-device WhatsApp: what’s still missing

The novelty just described is not already available to everyone, but it will be soon. It can be understood from the fact that with the new version of the WhatsApp app for Android it is also explained that, once you have entered the beta program of the multi-device, you can no longer exit (at the moment you can enter and exit whenever you want) .

We go towards the definitive version of this function, therefore, which it will be possible to use even when the phone is switched off. What is still missinginstead, it is the possibility of using the same WhatsApp account from two phones at the same time.

This will be the real “killer feature“that everyone is waiting for and that, when it is released, will make WhatsApp much more comfortable to use for those with two phones, maybe one Android and one iPhone.