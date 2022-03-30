the news to access the workplace

The Covid decree entered into force on March 25, although the new rules will produce concrete effects, at the end of the national state of emergency, from March 31.

The path towards normality begins, therefore, from 1 April and will continue on May 1st when the green pass it will come progressively abandoned.

The DL n. 24/2022, it is important to note, contains some changes between the first draft circulated and the provision actually published in the Official Gazette. The draft of the provision envisaged starting from 1 April, for example, for workers over 50, who until 30 April are obliged to show the basic green pass to access the workplace; while in the final text the effective date has ceased, which therefore started from the entry into force of the decree law. And again, the use of surgical masks in the draft was conditioned to situations in which it was not possible to keep the social distance at one meter in the workplace, while in the final text, regardless of the distance, the surgical mask is considered to all intents and purposes a Dpi.

Reduced vaccination obligations: penalties

The DL n. 24/2022 marks a gradual abandonment of vaccination obligations provided for some categories of workers and for citizens over 50. For those over 50, it remains the obligation of the vaccine until June 15th, but with lighter restrictions. Workers belonging to this age group in both the public and private sectors will be able to commute to work, already from the date of entry into force of Legislative Decree no. 24/2022, with the basic green pass onlythat is, even just by undergoing a verification swab every 48 hours.

Otherwise, the will be triggered for them too one-time fine of 100 euros but not, on the other hand, suspension from work and salary, provided that to enter the office they have undergone a verification swab and are negative. A step backwards, therefore, with respect to the reinforced vaccination obligation introduced in January with Legislative Decree no. 1/2022.

The vaccination obligation will persist unchangedinstead, until 31 December 2022 for all workers in the health sector and of RSAand until June 15, as a substantial requirement, for school and university staff, of the defense and security sector, of the penitentiary police.

The final provision also introduces a novelty: the unvaccinated teachers they cannot be suspended from service, they are forced to return to workbut they must be used as support activities to the school that does not provide for contact (difficult to imagine) with pupils. Healthcare workers without vaccines, on the other hand, are the only ones who risk suspension from work and salary until the end of the year.

Basic and reinforced green pass

The green base will be sufficient certification for public and private workers to access the workplace. THE private workers without green certification can be replaced until 30 April 2022.

Green certification will no longer be necessary to use i public transportfor eat meals in the outdoor area of ​​a Cafe or a restaurant or, if you are outdoors, to attend a show, carry out sporting activities, to use the services of hairdressers or beauticians and to access banks or post offices. The obligation to wear the FFP2 masks both on local public transport and to attend indoor shows and long-distance transport where, among other things, the obligation to show the basic green pass is in force until 30 April.

It remains, however, until May 1st the obligation to enhanced certification to access the sport facilities, theaters, cinema and to attend parties or weddings indoors. Finally, the reinforced green pass is required, until 31 December, for visits to health facilities.

Close contacts with a positive: the new rules for isolation

Based on art. 4 of the decree on Ministry of Healthwith effect from 1 April 2022 and up to 31 December 2022, it will be able to adopt and update guidelines and protocols aimed at regulating the safe performance of economic, productive and social services and activities and introducing limitations on travel to and from abroad, as well as imposing health measures depending on such travel. Therefore, theisolation only for those who have contracted the infectionthe law provides, in fact, that those who are positive cannot move from their home until the recovery is ascertained.

The isolation can be concluded with the negative result of a rapid or molecular antigen test carried out also in authorized private centers. In the latter case, the transmission, paragraph 3, also electronically, to the territorially competent prevention department of the report, with a negative outcome, determines the termination of the isolation regime.

Paragraph 2 of art. 4 states that from April 1 to close contacts of the positives the self-monitoring regimeconsisting in the obligation to wear FFP2 respiratory protection devices, indoors or in the presence of gatherings up to the tenth day following the date of the last close contact with confirmed positive subjects and to carry out a rapid or molecular antigen test to the detection of SARS-CoV-2 “, if symptoms appear and in any case” on the fifth day following the date of the last contact “.

With the new decree law, starting from 1 April, therefore, the difference between those who are vaccinated and / or cured and those who have not undergone the vaccination cycle or have not yet contracted the infection falls.

Extension of smart working

Agile work is back to being consensual since Julythat is, based on a shared agreementspontaneously, between company and worker; however, the special rules foreseen for the pandemic have been extended until 30 June.

Based on art. 10, the extension of some terms related to the Covid-19 pandemic is ordered, which are detailed in annexes A and B of the decree law. According to the provisions of paragraph 1 of the aforementioned article, the extraordinary measures to guarantee and simplify, first of all, the recruitment of health personnel are extended to 31 December 2022; on the other hand, the preventive measures envisaged for workers exposed to greater risk of contagion are extended to 30 June e. in fact, simplified smart working.

For another three monthstherefore, from the conclusion of the state of emergency, private employers will be able to apply the agile way of working to its employees with subordinate employment contracts also in absence of individual agreements provided for by law no. 81/2017. For fragile workers, both in the private and public sectors, the extension to March 31 of the state of emergency had also meant, up to that date, the possibility of being able to ordinarily carry out their work in an agile way.

The draft of the decree, approved by the Council of Ministers, contained a similar provision, but at the time of publication in the Official Journal the paragraph was deleted from the text. Simplified access for the use of smart working for i no longer exists fragile workers which is subordinated to the unilateral decision of the employer. The fact that it is not expressly referred to by the decree does not therefore exclude that the employer may in any case take into account the specific conditions of fragility of his collaborator in order to ensure adequate protection from any risk of contagion by choosing the option of agile work.

Copyright © – Reproduction reserved