The newsletters of the stars, from Ariana Grande to Dua Lipa

Do you remember the newsletter? That typically 90s weekly email? Here, for some years now it has been back in fashion and some are literally crazy for their useful tips, especially those of lifestyle. Let’s say that if you want targeted suggestions, on fashion or beauty but also on places to visit and cool clubs, for example, in Paris, here is the right newsletter to follow is the problem solving to always be updated. Ah, and there is also the one signed by Vogue!

Of course there are also celebrities who have created their own. She was a pioneer Gwyneth Paltrow, in 2008, when he created Goop as a container of information, before starting to offer exclusive garments and candles, collaborating with important brands, from Stella McCartney to Carven, up to giving advice on sex. Today Paltrow generates more than a million unique visitors a month, and its success lies precisely in the authenticity of the stories, both her and her editors.

Then it was Ariana Grande’s turn, with her sweetened life tips paired with fun Christmas sweaters and limited edition albums, and Emma Roberts which, with the Belletrist project, allows you to discover a new book a month and often read it together via Instagram. Finally, the beautiful has also arrived Chris Evans, that gives Captain America has turned into the man who wants to bring Millennials closer to the political debate, with A Starting Point.

The latest celeb to launch a newsletter is – drum roll – Dua Lipa. It will be called Service95 because, as explained in the post on Instagram “I was born in 1995 and I have always considered myself a person at the service of my fans and my followers. I have wanted to tell you about it for a long time, and now that it is ready, I hope you will allow me to walk you through some of my favorite things that I have discovered around the world over the years. Service95 is a free weekly newsletter that will cover everything from little-known hotspots to emerging artists to travel tips. It will include articles written by the world’s most convincing voices, which will live alongside commentary, laughter, recommendations and the work of activists who bring to light complex world causes and problems that we should all be talking about.

