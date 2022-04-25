The next (and huge) payments for Elon Musk by Tesla

Elon Musk says he already has financing for the purchase of Twitter 0:52

(CNN Business) – Does the richest person on the planet need another huge salary package? That’s the decision facing Tesla’s board of directors.

CEO Elon Musk does not receive any cash salary or bonus. He only gets paid with equity participation. But he nearly exhausted the options available to him from the compensation package he received from Tesla in 2018, a package that turned out to be the most lucrative stock package issued by any company, according to Courtney Yu, director of research at executive compensation firm Equilar. .

The 93.9 million stake Musk has received so far from that package was worth $86.8 billion as of Friday’s close, after taking into account the strike price.

Musk took $25.3 million from that stake last week due to record earnings Tesla posted on Wednesday. He is likely to receive another $8.4 million stake soon, likely after the company releases its second- or third-quarter results, according to analysts’ earnings forecasts for the company.

But those 8.4 million stakes, worth billions, are a relatively small portion of what Musk could ultimately receive. Once you get that additional share, you will have received the 101 million adjusted split shares that were part of that 2018 payout package. The question should be whether you will get even more share, maybe tens of millions more share.

Musk dodged a question about that payday during an investor call Wednesday, saying simply: “There are currently no ongoing discussions about incremental compensation for me.”

But that doesn’t mean you won’t be offered that kind of compensation in the future.

Not all tech CEOs get equity stake

Some tech billionaires have done just fine without equity holdings.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who is the second richest person in the world (worth about $100 billion less than Musk), and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg have received no grants or shareholdings since the initial public offerings of their companies in 1997 and 2012, respectively. They also haven’t earned much in the way of salary. Bezos received $81,000 a year in salary while CEO and Zuckerberg took home a salary of $1 a year for most of the last decade.

They benefited from the huge appreciation in share value they have had since their companies went public.

Much of Musk’s net worth, estimated at $270 billion, comes from the appreciation of Tesla shares. But he has also regularly received equity stakes as a form of compensation since 2009, the year before the company went public.

He has exercised many of those options when they were about to expire. Pretty much all of its remaining options come from its 2018 paid package.

Wall Street wants more shareholding from Musk

Many analysts believe it is only a matter of time before Tesla comes up with another shareholding package for Musk.

Alex Potter, an analyst at Piper Sandler & Co. who asked Musk about a potential new compensation package on Wednesday’s investor call, took a moment to say the previous package “seemed to work pretty well.”

And 81% of Tesla shareholders who voted for Musk’s salary package in 2018 approved of it. Other analysts believe that a new package will be good for the company, as well as for Musk.

“Eventually the board will reload the Elon plan. And that plan is going to be huge, just like the last plan,” said Gene Munster, managing partner at Loup Ventures. “Elon thinks big, and he has massive new markets to go to and build big businesses that include autonomy and robots.”

Is there a PR downside to lavishing the world’s richest person with extra options that could add tens, if not hundreds of billions, to his wealth?

“Elon is the richest person in the world and he can still attract working people,” Munsger said. “Those people would really pump him up with a massive new compensation package.”

A new option package for Musk could go a long way to reassure investors worried that he could lose his focus on Tesla because of his CEO role at SpaceX or his interest in buying and transforming Twitter.

“It will put Tesla investors to sleep better at night knowing they have a five- to 10-year compensation package signed, sealed and delivered,” said Dan Ives, technology analyst at Wedbush Securities.

Does Musk need more shareholding to worry about Tesla?

It’s hard to imagine someone as rich as Musk and as passionate about Tesla being motivated to spend more or less time at the company based on what he gets in his next compensation package. And if money is a motivating factor, the value of his current $265.5 million of Tesla stock and options should provide all the incentive he needs.

“He is already financially motivated to keep Tesla doing well,” Equilar’s Yu said.

But proponents of a new package say it would answer many of the questions about Musk’s approach that have been swirling since he announced his plans to buy Twitter.

“Although his DNA is not going to change, whether or not he has new options from Tesla, the street [Wall Street] you want him to have another compensation package,” Ives said.

There are costs to Tesla involved in giving Musk additional shares, even though it’s not cash compensation. The estimated book value of those shares appears as an expense on your income statement. Last year, Tesla set aside $571 million in expenses related to Musk’s pay package alone for 2018. If he doesn’t get a new one, that expense will disappear from his profit and loss account.

And while a new package for Musk is sure to be criticized by those who believe executives are paid too much, Tesla shareholders, and no one else, will make that decision.

“Musk is already a hero or a villain in people’s eyes,” Ives said. “A new package will make people hate him more, or he’ll be relieved he’s staying.”