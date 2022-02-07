The next bullish levels that traders should watch

Ethereum gained bullish momentum and broke the $ 3,000 resistance against the US dollar. The price of ETH is on the rise, but it could face hurdles near the $ 3,200 level.

Ethereum found support and started a sharp rise above the $ 3,000 level.

The price is now trading above $ 3,000 and the 100-hour simple moving average.

There has been a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $ 3.010 on the ETH / USD hourly chart (data feed via Kraken).

The pair could accelerate higher, but the $ 3,200 barrier could prevent further gains.

Ethereum price fetches $ 3K

Ethereum has formed a basis for a new rise above the $ 2,800 resistance zone. ETH was able to overcome many obstacles near the $ 2,880 and $ 3,000 levels. It also settled above the $ 3,000 resistance and the 100-hour simple moving average. Recently, there was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $ 3.010 on the ETH / USD hourly chart. The pair is now rising and trading above the $ 3,050 level.

It has formed a high near $ 3,089 and the price may continue to rise. The ether is trading well above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the low of $ 2.952 to the high of $ 3.089.

Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

Immediate resistance to the upside is near the $ 3,120 level. A clear move above the $ 3,120 resistance could send the price towards a major hurdle at $ 3,200. The bears could take a stance near the $ 3,200 level. If they fail, the price of ether could possibly rise towards the $ 3,420 level in the next period.

Limited Dips in ETH?

If ethereum fails to continue rising above $ 3,120 or $ 3,200, a downward correction may begin. A first bearish support is near the $ 3,040 level. The first major support is near the $ 3,020 level.

It is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the swing low of $ 2.952 to the high of $ 3.089. A break down below the $ 3,020 level could push the price lower. The next major support is near the $ 2,920 level and the 100 hourly SMA, below which there is a risk of a sharp decline. In the case indicated, the price could revisit $ 2,800.