The next bullish rally of Bitcoin… In 2024-2025? So Says This Expert By Investing.com

By Laura Sanchez

Investing.com – He may not see a bull market until late 2024 or early 2025. So adamant is Du Jun, co-founder of Huobi, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges.

In statements to CNBC, Du Jun explains that bull markets are closely linked to a process called ‘halving’, a process related to so-called miners on the Bitcoin network, specialized in solving complex mathematical puzzles to validate transactions on the Bitcoin network. As a result, miners are rewarded in this cryptocurrency.

The ‘halving’ is written into the underlying code of Bitcoin and halves the reward so-called miners get for validating transactions on the cryptocurrency network. It happens about every four years.

The last halving took place in May 2020, and in 2021, Bitcoin surpassed an all-time high of over $68,000. Something similar happened when the halving took place in 2016. The following year, Bitcoin hit what was then a record high.

After both spikes, the world’s largest cryptocurrency fell. Currently, this asset is almost 40% below its November all-time high, although it is still below some of the lows seen in January. The next halving event is scheduled for 2024.

“If this circle continues, we are now in the beginning stage of a bear market,” Du says. CNBC.

“It is really difficult to predict exactly because there are many other factors that can also affect the market, such as geopolitical issues, including war, or the recent Covid, which also affect the market,” he said.

“Going by this cycle, it won’t be until late 2024 to early 2025 that we can welcome the next Bitcoin bull market.”

The recent drop in cryptocurrency prices has caused some market participants to worry that a so-called “crypto winter,” or a prolonged downtrend period, could be imminent.