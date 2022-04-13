The next challenge for golfer Julien Babineau: Arizona

This will be my first tournament since October , underlines the golfer from Dieppe. Since the closing for the winter of the grounds in New Brunswick, he trains indoors, in the center of the Louis Melanson Academy.

Tournament Arizona Spring Junior Open is part of the circuit Hurricane Junior Golf Tour, which is the largest group of tournaments for players aged 8 to 18. This is an opportunity to compete against the best young people of his age in North America.

I can’t wait, it’s going to be a great experience launches Babineau. I have friends who have already participated in these tournaments, it gives me a good idea.

He hasn’t played outside since the fall, but he doesn’t think it will bother him. It’s sure to be different at first he acknowledges. But, I think, at the end of the day, it’s the same golf shot you hit, regardless of the club, whether it’s in or out.

For him, it is more important to analyze the ground well and to predict the blows to come.

” I’m quite confident, I’ve worked a lot this winter and I think it will bear fruit. Of course I’m stressed, like before all tournaments, big or small. » — A quote from Julien Babineau

Julien Babineau, during the signing of his letter formalizing his entry into the University of Illinois. Behind him, the instructors of the Louis Melanson Golf Academy: Jean-François Richard (left) and Louis Melanson (right). Photo: Julien Babineau

Julien Babineau will therefore have a busy season. After the summer season, the Dieppois will begin his studies at the University of Illinois, where he will also have the opportunity to play golf in the National Collegiate Athletic Association NCAA .

The Hurricane Tour has been around since 2007 and is owned by business people including golfers Tiger Woods and Ernie Els and singer Justin Timberlake.

The goal is to offer high-level tournaments on demanding courses, for both girls and boys.