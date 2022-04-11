The next cheap Pixel will be even more powerful than the Pixel 6, according to early tests

Share

We have been collecting data about the Google Pixel 6a for some time, the upcoming low-priced Pixel smartphone which should be presented in the coming months, to replace the Pixel 5a 5G launched last year.

From what we have been able to find out so far, Google’s new affordable smartphone It will equip the same Google Tensor processor that is already present in the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, despite being a product aimed at the mid-range.

The Google Pixel Watch and Pixel 6a would already have an arrival date

And today, thanks to Android Headlinewe have been able to know that the Pixel 6a not only will it include the same processor as the more expensive models, but it will also it might be even more powerful than the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.

GeekBench reveals the power of the Pixel 6a

Thanks to the GeekBench performance test platform, it has been possible to know that the Pixel 6a will arrive with a Tensor processor and 6 GB of RAM.

The surprise comes when comparing the results obtained by the Pixel 6a when carrying out the performance test, with respect to those obtained in a Pixel 6. And it is that, both in the multicore test as in single core, the cheap model gets a higher score.

The differences in score are minimalas expected, but it is still striking that the most affordable model of the Pixel 6 family is capable of get a higher score than one of the more expensive models.

At the moment, Google has not confirmed when do you plan to present the Pixel 6a, known as “bluejay” by his code name. Some rumors suggest that the terminal could be announced during the next Google I/O 2022although its market launch would take place later, around the summer.

