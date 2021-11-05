the next console arrives in the “20XX”, the word of President Furukawa – Nerd4.life

Nintendo Switch is a success, as we have seen through the recent financial data of the Kyoto company. In addition, a new model of the console has recently been made available, the OLED version. Does this mean that fans and the Big N itself aren’t thinking about the future? Obviously not. The president of Nintendo himself, Shuntaro Furukawa, confirms that the next console will arrive. When? In “20XX“.

Speaking of the future of the company, the president of Nintendo proposed an image that represents the recent past and the near future of the company. As you can see below, it is indicated that the next console will arrive in 20XX: in practice it means that within the next 79 years Nintendo has plans to release a new console. Not exactly a useful landmark.

Nintendo slide, showing the recent history of the consoles

Also, we notice how from this image it was completely excluded WiiU. After all, considering that the Switch was able to achieve nearly 7 times the sales of its predecessor on its own, it’s no surprise that Nintendo wants to avoid drawing attention to that failure.

This image, however, it is by no means new. In fact, you should know that it is the same slide shown during the financial meeting of September 2020. In essence, Nintendo has not changed its communication strategy in the last year. Considering that she had probably been busy creating and distributing OLEDs for the past 365 days, it’s no wonder that plans for an entirely new console are still far from being revealed.

