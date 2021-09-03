The next DC movies, disconnected stories

Warner Bros decided to create disconnected stories, starting all over from scratch. Let’s find out the next projects with the heroes of DC.

After the failure of Justice League and the DC Extended Universe, Warner Bros decided to create disconnected stories, starting all over from scratch. Let’s find out together the next projects starring the heroes of DC.

Peacemaker – January 2022. Series signed HBO Max (in Italy it will probably be released on Sky), directed by James Gunn and starring John Cena. The show is directly connected with The Suicide Squad – Suicide Mission (directed by Junn with Cena among the protagonists).

The Batman – March 4, 2022. Yet another reinterpretation of the Bat Man. The film is detached from the Ben Affleck character and the DCEU. Directed by Matt Reeves (The War – The Planet of the Apes) and in the cast Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell.

Black Adam – July 29, 2022. Epic film starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Film in production for several years and which should be set in the universe of Shazam

The Flash – November 4, 2022. Insane film directed by Andy Muschietti (It) in which Barry Allen will travel in the multiverse (two Batman should be present, that of Ben Affleck and the historian Michael Keaton). The most anticipated film in DC.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom – December 16, 2022. Sequel to the 2018 film. Both Jason Momoa and Amber Heard return. The visionary James Wan returns to the control room.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods – June 2, 2022. Sequel to the 2019 film, this film promises to be even more epic and fun. Will we also see the Black Adam from “The Rock”?

The third chapter starring Wonder Woman, a new Superman film (starring an African-American Clark Kent) produced by JJ Abrams, a film starring the sorceress Zatanna (written by the Academy Award and author of A promising woman, Emerald Fennel) and products starring Batgirl (the film should only be released on HBO Max), Blue Bettle and Blackhawk.