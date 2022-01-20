“The next deadliest pandemic of Covid” – Corriere.it

one of the ten richest men on the planet, just confirmed by Forbes magazine. Microsoft founder Bill Gates is no stranger to these warnings. Calls which intend to shake governments on the measures to be taken to prevent the risks, potentially much more destructive, of a next pandemic with a more aggressive lethality index than Covid. The philanthropist asks major countries to contribute billions of dollars to prepare for the next global epidemic. The philanthropist said that while the Omicron and Delta variants of the coronavirus were some of the most transmissive viruses ever seen, the world may face an equally contagious pathogen, but with a much higher mortality rate.

Vaccines to the poorest countries The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the UK’s Wellcome Trust are donating $ 300 million to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (Cepi), which helped form the Covax program to provide vaccines to low- and middle-income countries. The organization is seeking to raise $ 3.5 billion with the goal of reducing the time it takes to develop a new vaccine to just 100 days. Gates stated —in a lengthy reconstruction of the Financial Times – that the world’s priorities are strange and that it fell to philanthropists and wealthy governments to tackle vaccine inequality. When it comes to spending billions to save trillions in economic damage and tens of millions of lives, I’d say a pretty good insurance policy, Gates said, pointing out that seemingly enormous efforts, even in economic terms, would avoid much worse damage. He added that much of the innovation to prepare for a future pandemic could also be useful in addressing existing global health problems, for example by creating a HIV vaccine and best vaccines for the tuberculosis and malaria.



Gates said the two big lenders of development of the vaccine during the Covid-19 pandemic, Cepi and the US government have been courageous in putting their money at risk to create large portfolios of potential vaccines. Professor Cherry Gagandeep Kang, a CEPI board member and virologist at Christian Medical College in Vellore, India, said we should expect countries to put their national interests first. The rest of the world that cannot afford to make these commitments in advance needs someone on our side. And Cepi that organization, he said. Sir Jeremy Farrar, director of the Wellcome Trust, said it was essential that the funds come not only from international development budgets, but more generally from government funding and philanthropy. He told how the Cepi was formed five years ago after the Ebola epidemic of 2014-2015. We now live in what I think is an era of more frequent and complex epidemics and pandemics, he said.

Source link