the next episode will be about Thor

After starting Captain Carter and T’Challa, the Star-Lord episodes, the “dark” theme of What If…? took over with the murdered Avengers, a murdered Tony Stark, an evil Doctor Strange and a bunch of Marvel zombies. Now it’s up to Thor discover your alternate destiny in the new installment of the Marvel series. Marvel’s What If turns the MCU script upside down, reinventing famous movie events in unexpected ways. Coming to Disney + this August from director Bryan Andrews and lead writer AC Bradley, Marvel Studios’ first animated series focuses on several MCU heroes (overseen by Jeffrey Wright’s The Watcher), with a voice cast that includes a series of stars reprising their roles.

The voice cast of What If…?

This is the vocal cast of What If…? Ant-Man: Paul Rudd as Ant-Man and Michael Douglas as Hank Pym. Black Panther: Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther and Michael B. Jordan as Killmonger. Captain America: Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Hayley Atwell as Peggy Carter, Toby Jones as Arnim Zola and Neal McDonough as Dum Dum Dugan. Guardians of the Galaxy: Karen Gillan as Nebula, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Michael Rooker as Yondu and Djimon Hounsou as Korath. Thor: Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Taika Waititi as Korg and Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster. Marvel Cinematic Universe: Benicio Del Toro as The Collector, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Josh Brolin as Thanos, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner / The Hulk, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye and Dominic Cooper as Howard Stark.

Recently, writer AC Bradley admitted that she has a regret about the fourth episode of Waht If…? “What if … Doctor Strange lost his heart instead of his hands? ” In a recent appearance on The GOAT Movie Podcast, Bradley discussed some of his difficulties in making an animated show versus a live-action one.