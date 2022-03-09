The next few weeks are going to be bad

According to the director of the CIA, William Burns, between two thousand and four thousand Russian soldiers have died since the beginning of the conflict in Russia.

The next few weeks in Ukraine will be “bad weeks”: this was said by William Burns, director of the CIA (Central Intelligence Agency) during a panel of the House which took place today, Tuesday, March 8. For the director there will still be a “scarce” consideration of civilian casualties. “Burns also said that Putin’s motives are entirely personal and that he is driven by” anger and frustration. “Not only that. According to the director of the CIA, the president of Russia would not intend to end to the conflict in Ukraine.

Between two thousand and four thousand soldiers died

Burns also revealed the numbers of dead soldiers. Estimates would be between two thousand and four thousand soldiers. These numbers, however, are in contrast with those revealed in the past few hours by the Ukrainian forces and with those provided by Russia. In fact, from Ukraine comes the news that the dead Russian soldiers are at least eleven thousand, while according to Russia, 498 Russian soldiers have lost their lives. Russia, which continues to speak of the conflict as a military liberation mission, argues that the military employed are few. According to the Ukrainian authorities, on the other hand, the Russians are conducting an operation that aims to hide the real number of soldiers engaged at the front and the consequent deaths.

Accusations of burning the bodies of the fallen

For Russia it would not be the first time considering that, already in 2015, had already adopted a similar practice: at the time it had also included military deaths in state secrets. According to the President of Ukraine Volodymir Zelensky, Putin would burn the bodies of the fallen. A statement that, however, is not confirmed for the moment. According to the International Red Cross, the Russians would not recover the bodies of dead soldiers precisely so as not to have to count the losses and hide what is happening to the Russian population.