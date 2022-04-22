The next film by the Cuban Ana de Armas could be with Tarantino

Photo: Getty Images

Text: Cuba News 360 Newsroom

Cuban actress Ana de Armas has come to Hollywood to stay. And this is why strong rumors confirm that the “next” Marilyn Monroe would be working with the famous and never unnoticed Quentin Tarantino.

As for the next film project by the director of Kill Bill mystery is the word that various media outlets are using to define it. This may be the filmmaker’s last film given his insistence on retiring after filming it. So far, its premiere is scheduled for 2023.

So far, the information on the performance of Ana de Armas with Brad Pitt has moved through social networks specifically on Twitter. Although the actress is of Cuban origin, she has expressed in official interviews that she would love to work with the director.

Last October, during his time at the Rome festival, the director mentioned a possible plot of Kill Bill 3or a new installment of star treksomething that he has always said he would like.

The possibility that the also actor of Inglorius Bastard Y once upon a time in hollywood repeat with Tarantino is more than possible given the success formula that both have shaped. De Armas would join this relationship as reported by several specialized and fan pages, although the official production of the film has not yet confirmed or denied such news.

If it is finally confirmed that the actress is under Tarantino’s orders, she will join all the projects she has pending. After seeing her in Deep water together with Ben Affleck, De Armas will premiere Blondeby Andrew Dominik, with Adrien Brody and Julianne Nicholson, a film based on the life of actress Marilyn Monroe.

In addition, she will be seen in the new Russo movie with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, The Gray Man. It is also rolling ghosted, written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, and directed by Dexter Fletcher, where he repeats with Adrian Brody and Chris Evans in the cast. The story mixes action and romance.