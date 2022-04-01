the next films that will hit theaters in 2022 after Morbius – FayerWayer

2022 is starting to get interesting on planet Marvel. Following the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home late last year, fans were eagerly awaiting a new production from the giant studio. It was then that, in one fell swoop, Moon Knight and Morbius arrived.

On Wednesday, March 30, the new series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU, for its acronym in English) premiered on Disney +, and a day later, in theaters the billboards were renewed with Morbius, a Marvel-Sony film from the Spiderverse that brought a new character to this fantastic multiverse.

Officially and after rescheduling, Morbius, starring Jared Leto and directed by Daniel Espinosa, is the first movie of a Marvel character to be released this year. But she won’t be the only one.

Next, all other Marvel Studios feature films releasing in 2022.

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness (May 6)

On Friday, May 6, 2022 will be the international premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It probably has preview dates just like No Way Home.

The sequel to the first film about Stephen Strange generates a lot of expectation by fans, mainly due to the arrival of the multiverse in the MCU after the events that occurred at the end of Phase 3 with Avengers: Endgame and in the Loki series and the animated What If. ..?.

There is also a lot of hype after the participation of Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff in Doctor Strange 2, after finally becoming the Scarlet Witch at the end of WandaVision. Everything indicates that the Sorcerer Supreme will need her help to face various threats from different universes.

Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Olsen as Scarlet Witch, Rachel McAdams as Dr. Christine Palmer, Benedict Wong as Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo, and Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez headline the film’s cast.

The tape would also welcome the Illuminati, with Patrick Stewart as Professor X. Rumors suggest that the mysterious team will be made up of Superior Iron Man in the skin of Tom Cruise, Eric Bana’s Hulk, Monica Rambeau and Reed Richards, better known as Mr. Fantastic.

Thor: Love and Thunder (July 8)

The God of Thunder will once again be the protagonist in Thor: Love and Thunder, the character’s fourth film in the MCU. In it, according to all the clues, we will have a plot with time travel, very much in the style of what was shown in Avengers: Endgame, the film that was responsible for establishing the rules of time travel.

Chris Hemsworth leads the cast in which they stand out Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, the new bearer of MjölnirTessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, the winner of the Oscar for Best Actor for his leading role in Gladiator, Russell Crowe as Zeus, among others. What’s more, The Guardians of the Galaxy will be part of the film.

The presence of the Guardians, the return of Thor’s hammer and the villain of the feature film, Beanie The Butcher of Gods (Christian Bale)also increases the expectation of seeing time travel, especially after what happened in the Loki series.

For now, no official poster or advances have been leaked.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Part One (October 7)

This is the sequel to Spider-Man: A new universe, in which we will see Miles Morales, in a new adventure through the multiverse with Gwen Stacy, Miguel O’Hara (Spider-Man 2099) and a new team of Spider -People to face a powerful villain.

“Miles Morales returns for the next chapter in the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport the friendly, full-time Brooklyn Spider-Man across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-Men. to face a villain more powerful than anything they’ve ever known”, explains the synopsis.

Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Part One will be the first of two parts.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (November 11)

Unless Marvel gives us a surprise, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be the last MCU movie to be released in 2022, exactly on November 11.

Nostalgia revolves around a tape in which the late Chadwick Boseman will not be. The witness of him would be taken by Shuri (Letitia Wright), who has all the ballots to be the new Black Panther. She makes all the sense in the world since Shuri and T’Challa are siblings.

In December 2020, Feige confirmed that the role of T’Challa was not going to be played by another actor and said that the sequel would explore the world and characters of the first film as a way of honoring the legacy that Boseman helped build.

Danao Guriria as Okoye, Angela Bassett as Ramonda and Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia are returning to the cast, and there are rumors that Marvel wants to “revive” the role of Killmonger, with Michael B. Jordan.

In the film, it is likely that we will see Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) return after the events in Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The film is also expected to have a connection to Armor Wars and Sharon Carter, now known as the Agent of Power.