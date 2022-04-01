the next films that will hit theaters in 2022 after Morbius – FayerWayer

James 9 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 65 Views

2022 is starting to get interesting on planet Marvel. Following the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home late last year, fans were eagerly awaiting a new production from the giant studio. It was then that, in one fell swoop, Moon Knight and Morbius arrived.

On Wednesday, March 30, the new series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU, for its acronym in English) premiered on Disney +, and a day later, in theaters the billboards were renewed with Morbius, a Marvel-Sony film from the Spiderverse that brought a new character to this fantastic multiverse.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Television: Oscars 2022: These are the African-American actors who have won a statuette

Lhe delivery of the Oscars awards has more controversy year after year. The taste of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved