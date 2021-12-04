the next game in the series will be a hero shooter, for Tom Henderson – Nerd4.life

According to the latest tip from Tom Henderson, a rather reliable reporter and source on the matter Battlefield, the next chapter of the series will be mold “hero shooter“, therefore with an even greater focus on Specialists and their characterization.

As usual, this is information to be taken with a grain of salt, this time Henderson himself also advises it, but which in his opinion are consistent with the recent internal revolution at DICE and the direction taken by the series with Battlefield 2042, which, as you know , has abandoned the old concept of classes, introducing the Specialists, characters with a unique ability and trait.

“The next Battlefield aims to be a kind of hero shooter. It will not remove Specialists, but rather focus more on this aspect. Battlefield 2042 was always meant to be a stepping stone for a hero shooter with a battle royale mode. ‘idea was executed poorly, “says Henderson, linking among other things to a previous leak according to which Battlefield 2042 was initially designed to be an Apex Legends-inspired battle royale.

“It has to be said that this has to be taken with a grain of salt of course, but since I heard about this last week and with all the announcements from the last couple of days, it makes perfect sense.”

For those who missed the latest news, yesterday EA announced a reorganization of the series, with Vince Zampella taking over the reins of the franchise, with the aim of creating a “connected universe” of Battlefield that will include various games made by different teams. and that could explore different types of experiences and business models from the past.