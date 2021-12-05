The next-gen is preparing to welcome a game with a truly monstrous weight

STALKER 2 is the new creepy shooter from GSC GameWorld, which will be released for Microsoft Xbox Series X / S and PC platforms on April 28, 2022.

The adventure promises hundreds of hours of gameplay and is set up as a real one next-gen experience. Developed entirely in Unreal Engine 5, will support resolution 4K at 60fps and on Xbox Series X it will also offer the experience of ray tracing.

For now, the release date is very far away and unfortunately the news about the game is still hiding, but we know something that will leave those who are willing to buy the game stunned.

The Xbox page of Stalker 2 has in fact announced the free space that will be needed to install the game on your Microsoft consoles, which is certainly not a small thing even if it could have been expected.

The game will indeed need to 180GB free, and that means it will take up about a fifth of the Xbox Series X’s total storage of 1TB.

Obviously the situation is more critical for owners of the Xbox Series S, whose SSD capacity is about half of its big sister, that is 512GB.

We know that it is possible to expand the memory of Microsoft consoles, but doing so could be very expensive and may not be worth it for many.

The news, however, in a certain way does not surprise us given that more and more games require a decidedly high storage space and, for a title that aims to demonstrate the potential of the next-gen, it could be an understandable and necessary compromise. .

We remember that Stalker 2 it showed up months ago in a fantastic in-engine trailer that blew everyone away.

Finally, if you want to know more about the new GSC GameWorld shooter, don’t miss the opportunity to take a look at the images and details of the title directly on our pages on SpazioGames.