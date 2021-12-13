The next-gen of Forspoken in a truly impressive in-game video

A few days ago, on the occasion of The Game Awards 2021, it was also shown in more detail Forspoken, the new exclusive PS5 console made by Square Enix and Luminous Productions.

Developed by the team that gave birth to titles such as Final Fantasy XV, the game stands as an adventure capable of pulling out the claws of the next-gen.

Already last September, on the occasion of the PlayStation Showcase, we had the opportunity to admire the game in action, which certainly attracted the attention of professionals.

Only recently, thanks to the new TGA trailer, we have been able to get a clearer idea, to which now is added a new and exclusive gameplay video published by colleagues of IGN US.

In the movie that you find a little further down they are shown in fact well 4 minutes taken from the new adventure by Square and Luminous, able to show off all its qualities (especially the purely technical ones).

Recall that the game will see the protagonist Frey being transported from New York to a world where fantasy and nightmares are real. Initially known as Project Athia, the upcoming title will be an open world in the third person with a typically fantasy setting.

Amy Henning, author of the series Uncharted, And Gary Whitta, (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), they collaborated in the writing of the story of Forspoken. A little further down, the new gameplay video.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=igFAqltZsEE

The game’s soundtrack is also made by Bear McCreary, already author of the last chapter of the saga God of War, together with bravisimo Gary Schyman (BioShock).

If you want to know everything – absolutely everything – about the new and promising fantasy title of Luminous, first find our rich recap with all the information you are looking for.

