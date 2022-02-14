the next-gen upgrade arrives tomorrow as a surprise?

After multiple postponements on the post launch support schedule for the title, the team of CD Projekt RED has announced a new special Cyberpunk 2077 themed event.

Scheduled for tomorrow, Tuesday 15 February 2022, the latter will be broadcast live on the official Twitch channel of the software house. Given the words used by CD Projekt RED on the occasion of the communication, many thought of an imminent announcement of the launch date from the next gen version of Cyberpunk 2077. In truth, however, the development team could have an even bigger surprise in the pipeline for the public.

To suggest it is an image that immortalizes the section of Xbox Store dedicated to games optimized for Xbox Series X | S. As you can verify directly at the bottom of this news, among the titles in question now also appears Cyberpunk 2077! This circumstance, brought to the attention of the general public by the well-known user “Idle Sloth”, seems to suggest CD Projekt RED’s intention to proceed with a shadow drop of the PS5 and Xbox Series X | S version of its ambitious RPG. In spite of all predictions, therefore, the next-gen upgrade could become available tomorrow, Tuesday 15 February.

To be sure about it, it will be necessary to wait a few more hours. In the meantime, we remind you that the Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 patch was also spotted in the PlayStation database a few weeks ago.