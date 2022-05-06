The next gen version of GTA V will receive two important graphic novelties, according to a leak

Grand Theft Auto V looks like a game that will last a lifetime. After debuting on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, the latest numbered installment of Rockstar Games’ best-known franchise has already reached three different console generations, thanks to the Next Gen version of the title. Although the final result has been worse than some expected, it seems that soon the next gen version of GTA V will receive two important graphic novelties.

This information comes from @BennyHummm (as shared @TezFunz2), who has obtained information through the datamine of the title, appreciating that the title would soon receive settings for ambient occlusion and reflection occlusion via ray tracingwhich are currently disabled.

Ray-traced Ambient Occlusion and Reflection Occlusion are listed as settings on #GTA V and disabled on PS5 & Xbox Series systems. Rockstar would likely enable them once the PC version receives the Ray Tracing treatment. Credit: @BennyHummm pic.twitter.com/DacCgZLcrG — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) May 4, 2022

The next gen version of GTA V will receive two important graphic novelties

Apparently, this information could have been obtained thanks to the last update of the title, which introduced numerous fixes to the new generation versions. As we can see in the publication made by Tez2, BennyHummm has shared an image in which we see that the two graphic options mentioned are currently disabled.

The trailer for GTA VI would arrive soon, according to rumors

According to Tez2, it is most likely that Rockstar Games is waiting to activate Ray Tracing in the PC version in order to enable these two graphic options, something that would make a lot of sense, since once they managed to enable it on the compatible platform, so they would just have to release a small update that would do the same on consoles.

Be that as it may, it is still early to say for sure, but everything seems to indicate that the next gen version of GTA V will receive two important graphic novelties In the next weeks.