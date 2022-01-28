the next generation in 2023

COUSIN OF THE CAPTUR – The suv Mitsubishi ASX it is the most successful model of the Japanese house in Europe, in fact, since 2010 about 380,000 have been sold. Now the manufacturer announces a new generation, which will arrive in 2023. This is a completely new model compared to the previous one, being based on the same CMF-B platform as the Renault Captur. With the latter, it will therefore also share the engines, including hybrid and plug-in hybrid ones, that is, with external rechargeable battery.

A FIRST TASTE – The new generation of Mitsubishi ASXof which the manufacturer has released an image in chiaroscuro with the aim of arousing curiosity (above), will be produced at the Renault plant in Valladolid in Spain, where the Captur is also assembled.

> In the photo above the current ASX, a 437 cm long SUV last updated in 2019.

THERE WILL BE ANOTHER – The Mitsubishi it will thus exploit the synergies within the alliance with Renault and Nissan for remain in the European market from which, at first, he had decided to withdraw. The agreement with the French “friends” also includes a second model, again based on a Renault platform, of which, however, no information has yet been disclosed.