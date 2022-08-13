The Next Generation of Shameless: Emmy Rossum, Jeremy Allen White and More Star Kids

Your little ones! emmy rossum, jeremy allen white and more Shameless stars have offered a glimpse of their off-screen families over the years.

While celebrating her daughter’s first birthday in May 2022, Rossum reflected on her unconventional birth story.

“[This is] almost my worst nightmare,” the actress explained on Live with Kelly and Ryan at the time. “I gave birth almost a year ago today in New York and went into labor and took an Uber to the hospital. My worst nightmare would be: I had this [mental] photo of me holding [to the handle above the door] in the car with the baby leaving in the Uber.”

At that moment, the Beautiful Creatures star noted that his driver’s reaction was not what he expected on the way to the hospital. “When you’re in labor and they’re driving to the hospital, I ended up getting a lovely and very conscientious Uber driver, which is not what you want when you’re in labor. I want to go,” he added. “If it’s an orange [light]just take it like a green and go.

Rossum continued: “We were driving and we were a couple of minutes from the hospital and I was in full contractions and I didn’t realize I was actually three inches dilated at that point, very close. I was basically 10 minutes away from having a child.”

The New York native, who shares her little one with her husband sam email, recalled how “quickly” the labor had progressed. “And we were driving to the hospital, the light was turning orange and I was like, ‘Come on, come on, come on, come on!’ And he said, ‘Let’s hit the brakes and stop here. I want to get you there safely,’” he continued. “I thought, ‘I would like that too. I’d like to get there.’”

Before her pregnancy, Rossum spoke about how her relationship with her family shaped her view of motherhood.

“I had a single mother. I have a single mother. This is no secret,” she wrote via Facebook in April 2017. “Growing up in a school, and in a world, filled mostly with two-parent units was tough for me. Father’s Day is still hard for me. I’m not quite sure how to celebrate. In the weeks leading up to it, I feel it coming like a wave approaching. Sometimes I try to ignore it. … Sometimes I take my mom out to lunch and buy her a gift to show her how much I appreciate her.”

The Angelina star concluded, “She really was both a mother and a father to me. I don’t like her knowing that she still causes me pain, 30 years later, lest she somehow feel that it wasn’t enough. She was always enough. she is enough she was not perfect, nobody is, but for me she was the best mother ever”.

White, for his part, also spoke about how his life has changed since becoming a father. (The bear the star shares two daughters, born in 2018 and 2020, with his wife Addison Timlin.)

“I learn a lot from [my daughters],” the actor told InStyle in August 2022. “I feel like, in a lot of ways, they’re teaching me all the time how to be better: how to be better for them; how to be better with my wife, my friends, my parents, my sister. I think I have been ready to tame for a long time and I am very happy to be in the house all the time with them.”

