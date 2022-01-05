the next moves of Tuscany

Simplification in the management of entrances and exits from isolation following contagion, increase in rapid antigenic swabs and molecular tests (up to 50 thousand per day) offered free of charge by the public system to people with medical prescription; strengthening of company hubs for the administration of third doses; increase in intermediate care facilities to relieve pressure on hospitals; increase in smart working in the public administration at least until January 31, to counter the spread of the virus.

These are the main actions announced as upcoming news by the president of the Tuscany Region, Eugenio Giani, during the press conference yesterday January 4, which was attended by the councilor for the right to health Simone Bezzini, connected remotely, the director of the Direction Health, Welfare and Social Cohesion Federico Gelli and the regional manager of the health and digital innovation sector, Andrea Belardinelli.

Starting tomorrow, Wednesday 5 January, about 64 thousand positives from Tuscany (not yet tracked) will receive a sms containing a link to connect to, to communicate your health status, by answering 4 questions. The end of the isolation will then be communicated automatically by email. An ordinance will be issued shortly to regulate the simplification of the termination of isolation and tracing, and to enhance the offer of tampons.

For reserve the tampon, has been anticipated, just enter the reference code of the medical prescription on the ‘book buffer’ portal and the system will automatically indicate the booking options, depending on whether the citizen is symptomatic or asymptomatic. To speed up the execution of the antigenic pad as much as possible, several channels will be made available: pharmacies with preferential routes reserved for people with a medical prescription; surgeries of your own doctor or family pediatrician; locations of accredited volunteering.

“We have record data both for the number of positive cases ascertained in the last hours, over 18 thousand, and for that of swabs processed, almost 75 thousand. The health emergency we are experiencing, and that we expected after these days of celebration, brings us not to let the guard down and to take emergency organizational measures, adapted to the current situation “, said Giani. The will is to reach 100 thousand tampons a day, to increase it smart working in the public administration at least until January 31 to limit contact between people as much as possible, given the contagiousness of the Omicron variant, to ease the pressure on hospitals by increasing the intermediate care: Inspections are underway to identify suitable spaces for this purpose such as the Fratecini della Croce Rossa, Camerata in Florence, Monterotondo in Livorno, the increase of San Luca in Lucca.

Then the goal is to administer up to 35 thousand vaccines per day (currently we are around 30 thousand), remembering that “the unvaccinated generate 84% of hospitalizations in intensive care, while the vaccinated only 6.8%, of which 2.6% with the third dose “.” I will ask the government representatives – adds the president finally – to keep the green pass to the positives already vaccinated, at least in these days of emergency, thus avoiding other complications and inconveniences, and to reactivate the whole mechanism when we get back to normal “.

“We are facing a radically new phase of the pandemic emergency, which must therefore be faced with new and different models compared to those used in recent months – explains Bezzini – starting from a drastic simplification of procedures that allows you to digitize and automate routes as much as possible. The technical structures are working on this in these hours, strengthening at the same time the entire organizational machine and making use of the very close collaboration of pharmacies, general practitioners, pediatricians of free choice and voluntary work. We are confronted with numbers never seen before, in the face of which it is essential to be united and team up. The health system is fully committed to using every possible tool to combat the spread of the virus and cure this disease “.

Meanwhile, in Tuscany, 1,440 Merck pills have already arrived at Meyer, the first doses of the antiviral for the treatment of Covid.