The next ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ movie does not close the door to Johnny Depp, but neither to Margot Robbie | Film and Television

With all the judgment between Amber Heard Y Johnny Deppthe theme of the future Pirates of the Caribbean has returned to be in the media spotlight. It is said that the actor was fired for all the legal controversy and not for his continuous rudeness on the set of the fifth installment, and in fact, It has been known for a long time that the replacement for the American would be Margot Robbie.

From Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tideswhich changed to Orlando Bloom Y Keira Knightley for Penelope Cruz, There have been many fans who have complained that the quality of the movies had dropped. Its subsequent delivery, Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revengesuffered the same fate in the face of popular opinion.

For this reason, Disney considered signing one of the actresses of the moment to captain -pun intended- one of its star franchises, acting as a reboot. The name of robby It came to light causing the debate to be oriented between whether it was a signing that would bring freshness to the saga or whether it would lose its meaning without the one that has been its great icon since its premiere in 2003, Jack Sparrow.

Now this polarization could come to an end – or else be pronounced – as a result of the words of Jerry Bruckheimer, producer of the saga. In an interview for the British media The Timeshe himself answered about women leading the cast of movies, something that has inevitably led him to talk about the also interpreter of the DC villain Harley Quinn.

“Yes, we are talking to Margot Robbie,” the producer answered when asked if he was working on a new installment of Pirates of the Caribbean with the actress in charge. Of course, he clarified something later: “We are developing two scripts, one with her, and one without her.”

Will Johnny Depp return?

Given the possibility of an unknown script in which Robbie is not the protagonist, it is irresistible to think that the original idea of ​​Depp continuing to lead the crew as Sparrow could be maintained. Thus, in the same interview he wonders if he will return to the franchise.

Bruckheimer, staunch supporter of Depp since Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearlanswered “not at this point”, although he fired all the rumors by continuing with an enigmatic “the future is yet to be decided”.

Will Johnny Depp be the protagonist of the sixth film of the most famous pirates on the big screen? Theorizing, the end of its fifth installment -even its post-credits scene- points to a whole reunion of unfriendly faces in a hypothetical new sequel, although everything is up in the air. Depp, for his part, has already stated on occasion that he does not want to return to the role of the infamous Captain of the Black Pearl. That yes, that does not mean that he is one of the characters that has taken more affection throughout his career.

