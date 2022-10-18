the next premiere with a Westworld touch arrives on Amazon

Now its creators, Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, aim to achieve a similar effect with The Peripherala Amazon Original series produced by Amazon together with Warner Bros. Television, in which we will meet Flynn Fisher (played by Chloë Grace Moretz), an intelligent and ambitious woman who tries to keep her family together in a completely forgotten and isolated town in the USA of a dystopian future. Flynne lives resentful of her work (in a 3D printing services store) and the life she leads until one day, testing a virtual reality device, she makes the leap into an addictive “life” full of action and emotions completely simulated… or so she thinks.

Although with the passing of the seasons it has deflated quite a bit -without going any further, we recently included it in our list of series of which only the first season is worth watching-, Westworld is undoubtedly one of the most outstanding series within the science fiction genre. Its start left us all stunned, both for the original story that was presented to us and for the production and visual effects that we could enjoy in it.

The first season of the series will consist of 8 episodes that will be released in stages, at the rate of one each week. Scott B Smith is the showrunner of this fiction, in whose cast we also find Gary Carr, Eli Goree or Louis Herthum, among others.

The story of The Peripheral It is based on a novel of the same name written by William Gibson, and is part of The Jackpot trilogy. Gibson is not just any writer; by many he is considered the father of cyberpunk, being his most famous and influential work The Neuromancer (1984), where he coined neither more nor less than the term «cyberspace».

When is released and trailer of The Peripheral

The new series of The Peripheral comes to Amazon Prime Video this Friday, October 21. Remember that to see it you have to be subscribed to Amazon Prime, with which you have access to the streaming platform for movies, series and documentaries (in addition to music and books, among other advantages).

This is one of the big bets of the season (with permission from The Rings of Powerof course) within the service and it shows in his Advance that we already have on video. We leave you the trailer below so you can whet your appetite.

