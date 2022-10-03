The next premieres of series and movies on Amazon Prime Video in October 2022

The catalog of Prime Video will soon have some of the most successful projects of recent months, where we can learn about the new works of actors such as Ricardo Darin, Peter Dinklage and Santiago Segura. A series of films that add to the outcome of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, as well as proposals as interesting as The Devil’s Hour.

Next, the premieres of October 2022 on the Amazon streaming service:

sets

Mediaset’s production missing lands with its third season on the platform, where we can learn about the new cases of the Central Brigade for the Disappeared. A premiere to which thrillers are also added The Peripheral Y The Devil’s Hourtwo firm bets for suspense.

filthy envy (October 7)

missing Q3 (October 7)

The Lord of the Rings ending: The Rings of Power (October 14th)

The Peripheral Q1 (October 21)

The Devil’s Hour (October 28)

Films

After winning the 2022 San Sebastian Audience Award, the film Argentina, 1985 comes to streaming. The adaptation of the real case of a legal group that dared to accuse, under constant threat, the Argentine military dictatorship. A title that has excellent Ricardo Darin and Peter Lanzani.

Prime Video also premieres the new version of the classic Cyrano, which now features Peter Dinklage in the title role. In addition, the third installment of the franchise directed and starring Santiago Segura Father there is only one; the animation work The Deer King: The Deer King; and action romantic comedy The lost City, starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum. A lot to see!

Father there is only one 3

disappeared without a trace (October 7)

Catherine Called Birdy (October 7)

Saying goodbye to Yang (October 8th)

Queralt. The fifth miracle medal (October 8th)

Cyrano (October 11th)

The lost City (October 14th)

Argentina, 1985 (October 21)

The Deer King: The Deer King (October 22)