The next premieres of series and movies on Netflix in July 2022

The beginning of summer has arrived on Netflix with some of the most successful series on the platform, from the return of The Umbrella Academy (which premiered at the end of June) to the release of the outcome of the fourth season of stranger things. Two of the company’s most relevant and highest-rated productions, which arrive alongside major film productions such as the unseen agent Y Persuasion. The best way to beat the heat from the sofa at home.

sets

In the seriéfilo section this month also highlights the new franchise series resident Evilas well as the spanish fictions Sunrise Y The longest night. Sunrise thus portrays the aggression of a ‘herd’ to a young woman in full vacation, played by a sublime Elena Rivera; while The longest night is set in a psychiatric prison, in which an armed group has the mission of freeing a major serial killer, played by Louis Callejo.

For his part, the actor Neil Patrick Harris returns to the small screen with mismatched, and the anime section is covered by the new production Detective Conan: Zero’s Teatime.

Stranger Things 4T- Volume 2 (1st of July)

Bad business (July 6th)

What a scare, aunt! (July 8)

How to design an erotic room (July 8)

The longest night (July 8)

‘The longest night’ cinemania

how to change your mind (12th of July)

DB Cooper: Where are you? (July 13)

resident Evil (July 14)

Sunrise (July 15)

Second marriages and longings (July 15)

Farzar (July 15)

A place to dream Q4 (July 20)

Bogdan Boner: An Exorcist of Grief (July 20th)

blow away Q3 (July 22)

Reforms for all pockets Q3 (July 27)

The most hated man on the internet (July 27th)

Keep breathing (28 of July)

mismatched (July 29)

Fanatic (July 29)

Detective Conan: Zero’s Teatime (July 29)

Films

Among the most anticipated films of the month is the unseen agentmade by Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas. A movie in which CIA agent Court Gentry is hunted down by a former partner, after the agency’s dirty laundry comes to light.

This month also lands on Netflix the documentary by La Polla Records, We are nothingthe animated film the sea monstereither or the new adaptation of Jane Austen’s work Persuasionstarring dakota johnson.

We are nothing (1st of July)

Cult of Chucky (1st of July)

Mortal Engines (July 5th)

the girl in the photo (July 6th)

Hello, goodbye and everything that happened (July 6th)

the sea monster (July 8)

Hex (July 8)

dangerous friendshipss (July 8)

Malnazidos (July 11)

another twistto (July 11)

Under the Amalfi sun (July 13)

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (July 14)

Persuasion (July 15)

‘Persuasion’ cinemania

Live is Life (July 18)

the unseen agent (July 22)

recurrence (July 27th)

The most hated man on the internet (July 27th)

wounded hearts (July 29)

Do you want to be up to date with all the latest movies and series? Sign up to our newsletter.