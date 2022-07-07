We know that you have many doubts and excitement to know what will happen in the last season of this series. But sadly the series is not done yet, so as we look forward to it, here we tell you where you can see the cast of stranger things coming soon.

Although the Duffer brothers have already mapped out the end of the series, the script still needs to be finalized and we are far from starting to record something. In this note we tell you everything What we know currently (like the possible time jump in the plot) of the next season.

And if you are lazy to read, here we leave it with little drawings:

The next projects of the cast of stranger things

We are calculating that with luck we will see the last season of this series in 2024, so here we leave you some series and movies that will be released in this period of time and where we can follow our favorite cast.

Millie Bobby Brown

There is no doubt that Milly is the one who is shining the most in Hollywood from the cast of stranger things. To get started, at some point this year we will see her return in Enola Holmes 2, sequel where Henry Cavill will also be.

Furthermore, it is expected that in 2023 the movie is released Damsel where she is the protagonist as Princess Elodie. Juan Carlos Fresnadillo (extermination 2) directs and follows a young princess who thinks she is on her way to marry a prince, but is actually being prepared to be sacrificed to a dragon.

No confirmed release date yet The Girl’s I’ve Been, adaptation of the homonymous novel by Tess Sharpe that will also be released on Netflix. And continuing with literary adaptations, she is also involved in The Thing About Jellyfish.

The russo brothers (infinity war, end game) also confirmed that she will be part of the film adaptation of The Electric Statea graphic novel that takes place in a post-apocalyptic version of 1997.

finn wolfhard

The actor’s next project comes out this year, although you can listen to it rather than see it. He is part of the voice cast of the new stop motion animated version Pinocchioby Guillermo del Toro.

It is not yet known which character he will give voice to, but what is certain is that the film arrives in december to Netflix.

The other project is the movie When You Finish Saving the World, produced by A24 and which was already launched at this year’s Sundance edition, but does not yet have a release date.

The film is the directorial debut of Jesse Eisenberg and also has the participation of Julianne Moore.

Gaten Matarazzo

We know that from the cast of Stranger Things, Dustin is your favorite nerd and hopefully we’ll be able to see Gaten Matarazzo at the end of July in the movie. Honor Society, coming out the 29th exclusively on Paramount Plus.

Gaten will also lend his voice to a dragon in the animated movie My Father’s Dragonwhich was made by acclaimed studio Cartoon Saloon (The Breadwinner, Wolfwalkers).

The film also features voices from Whoopi Goldberg, Chris O’Dowd, Judy Greer, Rita Moreno, Adam Brody, and Ian McShane.

Caleb McLaughlin

Although still filming, the film Shooting Stars, starring Calen McLaughlin, is expected to come out in the 2023. It is a biopic that addresses the youth of the basketball star Lebron James.

First of all, it must be clarified that the rookie player Marquis “Mookie” Cook will be the one who brings the athlete to life; while Caleb will give life to his best friend: Dru Joyce III.

Noah Schnapp

Another of the actors who has been part of the cast of stranger things from the beginning it is Noah Schnapp, who for now only has the film The Tutor running, which is still in production.

It does not yet have a release date, but it is expected to be released in 2023. The story follows a professional tutor (Garret Hedlund) who receives an unexpected assignment in a remote mansion. There he will battle the obsessions of a disturbed student (Schnapp) who threatens to expose his darkest secrets.

Sadie Sink

The great Sadie Sink is coming strong with her upcoming projects. One of them is dear zoe, based on the novel of the same name where she plays the protagonist Tess.

She and her family suffer an unimaginable loss and she receives the most unexpected support: her biological father and also the charming but dangerous teenage neighbor. The movie is ready just waiting for release date.

On the other hand, Sadie Sink worked with Darren Aronofsky (the black swan, Mother) in the film The Whale, which has already finished recording. The thriller follows an overweight man (brendan fraser) that he wants to reconnect with his 17-year-old teenage daughter.

Recently, the production company A24 confirmed that they still plan to release this film in 2022.

David Harbor

You already saw him as a police chief who escapes from a Russian prison, and we also saw him fail in hell boy. Now, David Harbor will be a Santa Claus who kicks butt in the film Violent Night.

We look forward to its premiere December of this 2022 and the film follows Santa, who has to rescue a family that has been taken hostage by a group of mercenaries. At this year’s CinemaCon, the actor compared it to the first of Hard to Kill.

This one too 2022 and hand in hand with Netflix, we can see it in the family adventure We have a Ghostwhere he plays a ghost named Ernest.

Kevin and his family move into a new house only to discover that it is inhabited by a ghost. And although this makes them famous overnight, both begin to investigate the mysterious past of the ghost and Ernest and his family begin to be stalked by the CIA.

Winona Ryder

The rumors about Beetlejuice 2 they continue everywhere, but while that is confirmed and cooking continues, this same year We will see Winona Ryder again in the thriller Gone in the Night (although we do not know if it will reach Mexico).

Kath (Ryder) and her boyfriend rent a cabin in the woods, but when they arrive it is occupied by a young couple. After spending the night there, her boyfriend disappears with the young woman and Kath becomes obsessed with finding an explanation for her.

Natalia Dyer

Although they still do not have a release date, Natalia Dyer has two interesting projects coming out soon. The first is the movie chestnutin which he stars alongside Rachel Keller and Danny Ramirez.

In it, she plays a young woman just out of college who begins a love triangle when she finds herself unexpectedly involved with a partner.

The other is a horror film produced by the Russo brothers in which he stars alongside asa butterfield (sex education). Is named All Fun and Games and follows a pair of brothers who find themselves involved in a childish game, but with a demonic twist.

maya hawke

One of the most beloved of the cast of stranger things is Maya Hawke and fortunately, in addition to continuing her musical career, we will be able to see her in other projects.

This is supposed to 2022 we will see her in Asteroid Citythe new movie wes anderson and where you share credits with Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Adrien Brody, Scarlett Johansson, Jeff Goldblum, Sophia Lillisamong other.

Another pending premiere of 2022 is the film Strangerswho stars alongside Camila Mendes (Riverdale) and where they play two teenagers who go after their bullies, but discover that there is much more behind them.

Maya Hawke is also already part Teacher, directed and starring Bradley Cooper, which follows part of the life of composer Leonard Bernstein. This movie is expected to come out in 2023.

And although they still do not have a release date, we will see the actress in two films with her parents.

one is the movie The Kill Roomwhere does his mother go umma thurman, as well as Samuel L. Jackson and Joe Manganiello. The other is Stirwhere he will share credit with his father Ethan Hawke.

Joe Keery

We always need the best babysitter in the world: Steve, but we will have to wait to see Joe Keery in something. This year he will start filming cold storagebased on the novel of the same name by David Koepp.

It is a sci fi thriller that follows a bioterrorist and will star alongside Liam Neeson; while Johnny Campbell (Westworld, Doctor Who) directs.