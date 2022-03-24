The next remakes of Disney in ‘live action’ that we will see in theaters and Disney +

Many years ago Disney surprised us by betting on remakes of its animated films that led to ‘real life’, like the Alice in Wonderland by Tim Burton, Beauty and the Beast with the outstanding role of Emma Watson, the renewed Aladdin or one Mulan surprising. After the success of many of these titles, the company has taken advantage of this trend as an opportunity to continue generating content both for the own streaming platform as well as a claim in the cinemas.

For this reason, the production of new remakes is the order of the day and, far from being just rumours, Numerous projects are already official that seek to attract the nostalgic and convince new audiences. It’s not just about reinvent classics more or less old to modernize them, if not the creation of universes in flesh and blood based on fictional Disney stories, can result in a combination ready to please young and old.

That said, from SERIES & MORE we have made one List of upcoming Disney remakes confirmed to have their ‘live action’ version. It should be noted that many of the release dates have not yet been revealed, but it is estimated that some of the films could already see the light of day in 2022.

‘Peter Pan and Wendy’

One of the creations that, in theory, we can see this year on Disney +. To bring to life the adventures of the boy who did not want to grow up, in this case David Lowery will be in charge of directing the film. With Alexander Moloney as Peter Pan and a Captain Hook played by Jude Law.

‘Pinocchio’

Disney’s most famous puppet will be a real boy again, this time in the flesh. The presence of Tom Hanks as Gepetto and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Pinocchio, under the command of Robert Zemeekis, can make this feature film a great bet.

‘The little Mermaid’

One of the remakes with the most expectation given some controversial opinions that were given when it was known that Halle Bailey would be the one to bring Ariel to life. In addition, Javier Bardem will play the great King Triton and the soundtrack will be provided by Alan Menken. It is estimated that the new version of this classic will come out within a year.

‘Hercules’

Among the many rumors about who will play the protagonists of the ‘in real life’ version of Hercules, it is confirmed that the screenwriter will be Dave Callaham, who also worked on ‘Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings’. At the moment it is unknown if the musical air will be maintained and an approach to its premiere would take us to 2024.

‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs’

The one we do know more about is this adaptation to reality of the story of Disney’s oldest princess. Mare Webb will direct the film with Rachel Zegler as Snow White (who recently starred in ‘West Side Story’) and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen.

‘The Hunchback of Notre Dame’

One of the stories adapted from literature like this one will also have its remake in real life. Although the cast is still unknown, Alan Menken is confirmed again for the musical part and David Henry Hwang as a screenwriter.

‘Marline’

The magical film will be taken to a universe of flesh and blood by the hand of Michael Matthews, who also directed ‘Of Love and Monsters’. The cast selection process is underway, so the release date is still far from being defined. Another of the confirmations regarding this ‘live action’ is that the script will be by Chris Weitz.

‘Lilo and Stitch’

Although this project was announced back in 2018, there are not too many clear things about it. One of them is that it will be released directly on Disney + and that Chris Sanders will once again be the one to voice the little blue experiment as he did in his first animated film.

‘Bambi’

The tender story of the little fawn will be one more animal remake that Disney will bring to reality. We only know that the film will be written by Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Lindsey Beer, who were responsible for the script for ‘Rogue One’ and ‘Captain Marvel’.

second parts

‘The Jungle Book 2’

The story that was already a success in 2016 will return with a second part of the ‘live action’. In this case, both Mowgli, played by Neel Sethi, and director Jon Favreau, will repeat their adventure in the jungle.

‘Aladdin 2’

Starring Will Smith, Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott in the lead, the real-life version of Aladdin caused a sensation just three years ago. He is now looking for a director for the project that has been planned as an original story, since it will not follow in the footsteps of the second animated part ‘The Return of Jafar’.

‘cruella 2’

Such was the popularity of the first film about one of Disney’s great villains, that shortly after it was released, it was already confirmed that there would be a sequel. Although it is early to know the release date, we can anticipate that Emma Stone and Emma Thompson will continue as the two great leading divas. Director and screenwriter will also remain.

