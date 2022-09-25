The next target of terrorism was power lines (+ Video) › Cuba › Granma

New evidence on motivated acts of terrorism against Cuba from the United States came to light this Friday, when the NTV broadcast the testimony of Lázaro García, author of the two Molotov cocktails launched against the Municipal Court of Central Havana, on the 1st. August, and the headquarters of the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution in the Cuban capital, on September 12.

García confessed to being in contact with Willy González, Manuel Milanés and Amijail Sánchez, three Cubans residing in the US whose identities are not heard for the first time in the interrogations and investigations of terrorist activities against the Island.

According to the testimony, García was instructed to look for state entities, social organizations, and isolated units of the National Revolutionary Police that could serve as targets.

One of those centers was the Municipal Court of Centro Habana. He shot photos that he sent to the US “where he traced everything.” “I threw two Molotov cocktails and they were very satisfied,” the detainee, who admitted to having written several counterrevolutionary signs in different parts of Havana, tells the camera.

Before the eyes of the same people who day after day review the reports of the Electric Union to know the capacities of the country, and who listen to the reports on entries and exits due to breakage of the thermoelectric plants, Lázaro García admitted that the next objective was, precisely, that which now hurts our nation so much: electricity.

They were preparing to take down power lines, he said. Specifically, they had targeted an electrical tower near the Mariel thermoelectric plant and the Santa Cruz plant. The objective was to leave the capital “without light” to cause “chaos”.

They also organized coups against photovoltaic parks in Camagüey and in the vicinity of Santiago de Cuba.

Seeing is believing, says a popular saying. And now it will be necessary to see if after hearing this, from his own mouth, those who confabulate with the idea that the construction of an opposition in Cuba is a peaceful idea continue with their proclamations.