The next time you wake up at 3 am (or in the middle of the night) try this

Do you often wake up in the middle of the night and have trouble regaining sleep? There are various exercises to practice that can help you.

Suddenly waking up in the middle of the night it is a very common phenomenon and, in most cases, completely harmless, especially if you then manage to fall back asleep easily. The real problem arises when these nocturnal awakenings become more and more frequent and you begin to have difficulty falling back asleep. In the long run, this unpleasant situation can lead to the development of insomnia or others sleep disorders (Also read: If you keep waking up at 3am every night you may have one of these 5 problems).

In fact, if when you wake up at night you find yourself in a state of anxiety and frustration, it can mean that your nervous system has been activated, leading to an increase in heart rate and blood pressure. Precisely for this reason it is difficult to go back to sleep: your mind is behaving as if the time has come to wake up and the various functions of your body are starting to reactivate.

Another condition that can ruin your sleep habits are the so-called sleep apnea, that is, a stop in breathing during sleep lasting at least 10 seconds or more. These temporary breathing interruptions deprive the brain and body of oxygen, leading to awakening. This condition can occur several times during the night, inducing poor quality sleep.

What can we do if we have these sudden nocturnal awakenings?

When you happen to wake up at 3 am (or any other time) start by at least indulging yourself 15 or 20 minutes to clear your mind and return to sleep peacefully. However, if you stay awake for a very long time, maybe it is better to get out of bed.

This is because if we stay in bed for a long time while awake, our brain can associate lying on the bed with a wakeful activity that serves to worry and plan instead of sleeping. Getting out of bed allows us to break this association.

Out of bed, we can practice some activities that can help promote sleep how:

practice deep breathing exercises,

meditate,

read something boring,

absolutely avoid the phone and any electronic devices, as your brain may think it’s time to wake up.

These exercises allow your mind and body to relax and get out of that state of anxiety. When you feel that you are starting to be sleepy again, you can get back under the covers.

Follow us on Telegram | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok | Youtube

Source: Cleveland Clinic

You may also be interested in insomnia: