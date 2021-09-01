The next TIMVISION releases in September 2021 the news





TIMVISION releases in September: Hannibal and Orphan Black arrive

TIMVISION releases September 2021 – We hear more and more of TIMVISION thanks to the possibility of watching Serie A, Champions League, Serie B, Europa League matches and more through DAZN and Infinity but at the base of the Sport offer there is the TIMVISION package which includes films, entertainment and TV series.

And in September the offer TIMVISION expands with the arrival of the boxes of two contemporary cult products such as Hannibal and Orphan Black while the fifth season of The Good Fight.

Upcoming TIMVISION Releases in September, the TV series:

Here is what was announced coming in September on TIMVISION (the dates have not been specified when they will be inserted we will update the catalog):

Hannibal, the three seasons of the cult TV series starring Mads Mikkelsen as psychiatrist and criminal Hannibal Lecter;

the complete box set of the science fiction series with a girl at the center who discovers she is at the center of a cloning experiment,

the complete box set of the science fiction series with a girl at the center who discovers she is at the center of a cloning experiment, The Good Fight s.5 the fifth season of the TV series continues exclusively for the whole month (here our review).

s.5 the fifth season of the TV series continues exclusively for the whole month (here our review). Holly and Benjy: the remastered time series plus Holly and Benji Forever

Films in September

Here are the films that will be added to the catalog in September on TIMVISION:

John Wick 3 with Keanu Reeves

Portrait of the young girl on fire: France 1770, a painter is commissioned to paint the wedding of a young girl

Almost Perfect Parents: Italian bittersweet comedy about parenting

Ailo An adventure in the ice: halfway between film and documentary

The Informer – 3 Seconds to Survive

Videostore, rental titles:

Jungle Cruise

At Quiet Place 2

The Suicide Squad – Suicide Mission

How to get TIMVision

TIMVision can be activated for all non-TIM customers too, the app is available on Smartphones, Smart TV tablets, Fire Stick TVs, it costs € 6.99 per month with TIMVision Box included with films and series from the TIMVision catalog, Sky Uno, Sky Arte, Sky Tg24 and Sky Sport 24, discovery +, Mediaset Play (without Infinity) and Eurosport channels for 12 months.

The other TIMVIsion offers

The TIMVIsion platform is increasingly a hub from which to access content from other operators, including football and sport. Let’s see the currently active offers:

Football and Sport at € 19.99 per month for 12 months (free until 31/08): TIMVision + DAZN + Infinity +

Football and Sport + Disney + at € 24.99 per month (free until 31/08): TIMVision + DAZN + Infinity + + Disney +

Football and Sport + Nertflix at € 29.99 per month (at € 10 until 31/08): TIMVision + DAZN + Infinity + + Netflix

GOLD at 34.99 € per month (at 10 € until 31/08) with TIMVision + DAZN + Infinity + + Netflix + Disney +

TIMVision + Disney + at € 9.99 per month

TIMVision + Netflix at € 14.99 per month

TIMVision Entertainment € 19.99 per month (Disney + and Netflix)

