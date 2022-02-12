The next Windows 11 update will improve the taskbar, but the most annoying problem will remain

Since launch, users who use a Windows 11 device with multiple displays (for example extending a notebook screen with an external monitor) have faced a small, but annoying absence: the taskbar visible on the second screen does not the date and time appear. The problem will be fixed with the February update, Microsoft announced in an update on the official blog.





“We have added the time and date in the taskbars of other displays when you connect your device to other displays“reads one of the notes describing Build 22000.526 ( KB5010414), accessible to whoever it is subscribed to the Insider program, which gives you early access to updates in development.







Among the other planned introductions, there is the weather preview on the left side of the taskbar “if it is center aligned”. If users hover their mouse cursor over the weather icon, the widget panel will appear and disappear when the cursor is moved.





Also, after the next Windows 11 update we will introduce the ability to share open application windows directly from the taskbar during a call with Microsoft Teams.

Regarding Teams, the update will also introduce another feature: the ability to enable or disable the audio of a conversation directly from the taskbar. In fact, during a call with Teams, a microphone icon will appear on the taskbar that will allow you to manage the audio without having to interact directly with the Teams window.

The update also fixes various bugs and will introduce a beta version of Android applications, as well as the new design of Notepad and the multimedia player.

The most annoying problem remains: no “drag and drop” on the taskbar

There are no references to another problem plaguing the taskbar, more serious than the missing date and time on multiple screens: the inability to open a file, such as an image, by dragging it onto an application icon.

At the moment, if the user tries to do this, a red circle appears to indicate that the operation is not possible.







