The next Xbox update will allow you to disable menu sounds

Without making too much noise, the Xbox operating system is still preparing for the arrival of new features. On this occasion the team is preparing a very interesting new feature that will allow us to deactivate the sound of the menus in the interface of our Xbox consoles. At the moment this new feature has been integrated in the version 22565.1501.220225-2200 of the operating system of the consoles and only for members, Alpha Skip-Ahead.

When it arrives for the rest of the users, the options will be very simple, we will be able to choose if we want the sounds of movements between windows and when leaving and entering it to be heard when navigating through the console menus. Some users may already see the option on their consoles, but at the moment this feature is not enabled and therefore cannot be used yet.

The Xbox operating system is updated

On the other hand, the updates that this new compilation will add will be minor, some corrections in the locations of the interface and other subtle ones that have no effect on the user’s view. If you want to know more details about this and other updates to the Xbox operating system, you can check them through the following link to the official website.