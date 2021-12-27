the nextgen RPG for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X / S fights in video

Point Blank Games’ Berlin digital forges churn out a Stray Blade’s new video diary entirely dedicated to the combat system of their next action rolistico in nextgen sauce made under the aegis of 505 Games.

After the announcement of Stray Blade at Gamescom 2021, the German authors thus return to update us on the development of their fantasy project to focus, in fact, on the combat system and on the dirimental aspects of the game experience such as the exploration and progression of the equipment. .

The new trailer therefore allows us to reopen a window on the colorful universe of the Lost Valley of Acrea, a medieval microcosm dominated by wild nature and a mysterious force that springs from the ruins of an ancient civilization now extinct. Our task will be to take control of a fallen warrior who, after awakening thanks to the force coming from the remote regions of Acrea, will have to perform a long journey together with his faithful wolf Boji to find out what is happening to him and his kingdom.

If you want to know more about this role-playing adventure destined to land in 2022 on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S, we recommend that you stay on the pages of Everyeye.it to read our preview of the fantasy RPG Stray Blade signed by Daniele D’Orefice.